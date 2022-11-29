ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX US Users To Be Fully Compensated – But Everyone Else Will Only Get a Fraction Back

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is opining about the amounts that creditors of the embattled crypto exchange will receive in compensation. In a new interview with YouTuber Tiffany Fong, Bankman-Fried says that creditors of the FTX platform designated for United States residents, FTX.US, will get fully compensated while the creditors of the FTX platform that serves the rest of the world, FTX.com, will only get a fraction of what they are owed.
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin: Why DOGE’s current rally stands at the mercy of short-term holders

DOGE short-term investors could be shorting the memecoin for gains. DOGE’s current bull rally may stands under speculation. Not so long ago, crypto investors showed disinterest in Dogecoin [DOGE]. Its price action was relatively dormant between June and October. However, its November performance could be considered as noteworthy thanks to a renewed investor interest.
ambcrypto.com

Can Solana’s NFT space manage to restore SOL’s position in the crypto market

Solana’s weekly chart was green and the metrics supported a positive outlook. On the other hand, SOL’s Bollinger Band and RSI flashed bearish signals. Solana [SOL] has been drifting away from the top ten list of cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization for quite a few weeks now. Though Solana failed to impress its investors, growth was witnessed in its NFT ecosystem.
ambcrypto.com

Chainlink Staking v0.1 to launch on Ethereum mainnet, details inside

Chainlink announces a new update regarding its staking. Even though its social engagements and mentions grew, Chainlink’s weighted sentiment declined. Through a tweet on 1 December, Chainlink announced that the network would be launching v2 of their staking protocol earlier than usual. This decision came after a consultation with their community.
ambcrypto.com

Supporting Web3: aelf as a high performance cloud-native layer-1 blockchain

Aelf is a high-performance, cloud-native, layer-1 blockchain network with its Mainnet nodes running on different cloud-computing data centers. It provides a high-speed running environment for smart contracts and enables the execution of contracts in parallel and smart contract microservitization running on server clusters. The MainChain and multi-SideChains architecture supports efficient...

Comments / 0

Community Policy