Sam Bankman-Fried says he isn't sure what happened to his $100 million stake in Twitter, shortly after Elon Musk claimed the crypto mogul didn't have any shares
Sam Bankman-Fried told Axios he doesn't know what happened to his $100 million stake in Twitter. He said he thought Alameda planned to rollover at least $20 million to a new holding company. Last week Elon Musk said SBF "certainly does not own shares in Twitter as a private company."
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
Sam Bankman-Fried Quietly Stammers, Moves Lips When Asked if He Knew FTX Funds Were Being Illegally Moved to Alameda (Video)
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO and founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, flailed on “Good Morning America” when asked if he knew that funds were illegally transferred to his trading firm Alameda Research. During a two-hour sitdown interview that aired on “Good Morning America” Thursday, George Stephanopoulos asked...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX US Users To Be Fully Compensated – But Everyone Else Will Only Get a Fraction Back
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is opining about the amounts that creditors of the embattled crypto exchange will receive in compensation. In a new interview with YouTuber Tiffany Fong, Bankman-Fried says that creditors of the FTX platform designated for United States residents, FTX.US, will get fully compensated while the creditors of the FTX platform that serves the rest of the world, FTX.com, will only get a fraction of what they are owed.
Binance has frozen withdrawals of a crypto linked to its own token that looks like it's been hacked, CEO 'CZ' says
Binance said Friday that it will freeze withdrawals of a cryptocurrency that derives part of its value from a link to the exchange's own native Binance Coin token. Chief executive Changpeng Zhao said withdrawals of Ankr's Reward Bearing Staked BNB coin would be paused while Binance probed a potential attack by hackers.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin: Why DOGE’s current rally stands at the mercy of short-term holders
DOGE short-term investors could be shorting the memecoin for gains. DOGE’s current bull rally may stands under speculation. Not so long ago, crypto investors showed disinterest in Dogecoin [DOGE]. Its price action was relatively dormant between June and October. However, its November performance could be considered as noteworthy thanks to a renewed investor interest.
ambcrypto.com
Can Solana’s NFT space manage to restore SOL’s position in the crypto market
Solana’s weekly chart was green and the metrics supported a positive outlook. On the other hand, SOL’s Bollinger Band and RSI flashed bearish signals. Solana [SOL] has been drifting away from the top ten list of cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization for quite a few weeks now. Though Solana failed to impress its investors, growth was witnessed in its NFT ecosystem.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink Staking v0.1 to launch on Ethereum mainnet, details inside
Chainlink announces a new update regarding its staking. Even though its social engagements and mentions grew, Chainlink’s weighted sentiment declined. Through a tweet on 1 December, Chainlink announced that the network would be launching v2 of their staking protocol earlier than usual. This decision came after a consultation with their community.
ambcrypto.com
Supporting Web3: aelf as a high performance cloud-native layer-1 blockchain
Aelf is a high-performance, cloud-native, layer-1 blockchain network with its Mainnet nodes running on different cloud-computing data centers. It provides a high-speed running environment for smart contracts and enables the execution of contracts in parallel and smart contract microservitization running on server clusters. The MainChain and multi-SideChains architecture supports efficient...
