Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is opining about the amounts that creditors of the embattled crypto exchange will receive in compensation. In a new interview with YouTuber Tiffany Fong, Bankman-Fried says that creditors of the FTX platform designated for United States residents, FTX.US, will get fully compensated while the creditors of the FTX platform that serves the rest of the world, FTX.com, will only get a fraction of what they are owed.

1 DAY AGO