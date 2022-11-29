Read full article on original website
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/5/2022 – 12/9/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 5 – December 9, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
Fire consumes mobile home near Inyokern
Fire totally destroyed a mobile home located in the 1500 block of North LeRoy Street near Inyokern on Nov. 19. According to the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m. after receiving reports of the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly found the mobile home fully involved in...
Officer involved shooting in Rosamond, suspect under arrest
Update: KCSO has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Locust Street. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood will be holding a press conference about the officer involved shooting at 11:00 a.m. at Kern County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters. We will update this story as more information is available. […]
Great Christmas Light Fight comes to Ridgecrest!
Finally! Major network television came to Ridgecrest to feature something other than our earthquakes!. That's exactly what viewers will find Monday, Dec. 5 when they tune into ABC's 10th season of the Great Christmas Light Fight which hits the airwaves starting at 8 p.m. In episode 3, the Christmas light displays of four homes will be featured, including Kennesaw, Ga.; Pasadena, Calif.; Mesa, Ariz.; and, yes, Ridgecrest!
Santa, Supervisor and Salvation Army greet motorists Thursday
Supervisor Phillip Peters was there to support the Salvation Army's public fundraising campaign Thursday afternoon outside the county building on China Lake Boulevard. Ringing the bells and holding the traditional kettles were Lts. Chris and Gina Noble. All of them were joined by Santa (who looked suspiciously like Joe Brennan).
Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Rosamond, Suspect Arrested
Rosamond, Kern County, CA: A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot by a suspect early Friday morning, Dec. 2, during what is normally deemed a routine call… Read more "Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Rosamond, Suspect Arrested"
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
Letter to the editor: Oasis expresses gratitude for community support
I’m especially thankful to the community of Ridgecrest, during this Thanksgiving holiday season, for their continued amazing support for the Oasis Family Resource Center. I had no idea what to expect from the community as we launched the new Oasis FRC in 2021. A year later, I can attest that Ridgecrest never ceases to amaze me.
Delivery of organic waste bins starts Monday
As part of the City of Ridgecrest's efforts to comply with new waste and recycling container identification and labeling requirements under SB 1383, WM will begin transitioning residential carts starting on Monday, December 5. This container transition will include replacing lids on existing 96-gallon trash carts with new black lids and delivering the new organic waste carts and kitchen pails. There will be no changes to customer recycle carts. Each city of Ridgecrest residential customer with cart service will receive one 35-gallon organic waste cart. Inside each cart will be one 2-gallon kitchen pail and an updated guide to residential service.
City of Ridgecrest 'Trash Talk: Town Hall #2' to be held Dec. 13
City staff and representatives are committed to keeping the public informed about the changes under Senate Bill 1383 for sanitation services in Ridgecrest. To this end, we are hosting the second in a series of community forums to provide opportunities for citizens to get more information and directly engage on this specific topic.
Victory Baptist Church installs new pastor
Victory Baptist Church is proud and overjoyed to announce the installation of our new Senior Pastor, Reverend Cecil M. Yates. Rev. Yates, along with his wife, Alita, have been long time members of the Ridgecrest community. Reverend Yates served as an associate minister at Union Full Gospel Church formerly Union...
Kern County sheriff's deputy sent to hospital after suspect shoots at deputies, authorities say
A Kern County Sheriff's deputy was sent to the hospital early Friday morning after he was involved in a shooting in Rosamond in which a suspect shot at deputies, authorities said.
Red Mountain gets for $1.5 million for arsenic cleanup
The Red Mountain area is slated to receive a $1.5 million cleanup, removing arsenic from areas containing mining mill waste around historic mining sites. The project is intended to “address legacy pollution and conserve ecosystems,” according to a Department of the Interior news release issued in October. A...
kernvalleysun.com
KRV Arrest Report
Elizabeth Hallmark of Lake Isabella for assault with a deadly weapon, corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant and child endangerment. Scott Bailey of Wofford Heights for assault with a deadly weapon and corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant. Nov. 25. Matthew Wright of Lake Isabella for possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a protective order...
REALMS Board approves contracts
The Ridgecrest Elementary Academy for Art, Language, and Music, at its meeting Tuesday, approved contracts to help its students develop social and emotional learning skills. The board approved contracts with Leiani Wilhite and Teresa Lloyd to provide yoga and Zumba dance instruction. Wilhite will provide yoga instruction, and Lloyd will teach Zumba dance.
City to kick off the holidays with tree lighting ceremony Friday
Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's time to gear up for the upcoming Christmas holiday as the City of Ridgecrest will host its annual tree lighting ceremony Friday night at the Kerr McGee Center. The public is invited to attend the free event which will begin at 4 p.m. and...
Maturango Museum to host Children's Hour
The Children’s Hour Docents are excited about celebrating a snowy winter for a little bear with young children and their families on Flex Friday, Dec. 9. The children will hear a tale of friendship, sharing beautiful gifts from nature and then participate in decorating a special ‘snowy’ tree like the animals in the story. This activity has become a tradition at Children’s Hour that was looked forward to by those who enjoyed it in the past and viewed with wonder by newcomers. Imagination stimulating actions, singing to the ringing of hand-held bells, viewing and learning about exhibits on the Discovery Table, and a craft will round out what is sure to be a joyous morning.
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
