The Children’s Hour Docents are excited about celebrating a snowy winter for a little bear with young children and their families on Flex Friday, Dec. 9. The children will hear a tale of friendship, sharing beautiful gifts from nature and then participate in decorating a special ‘snowy’ tree like the animals in the story. This activity has become a tradition at Children’s Hour that was looked forward to by those who enjoyed it in the past and viewed with wonder by newcomers. Imagination stimulating actions, singing to the ringing of hand-held bells, viewing and learning about exhibits on the Discovery Table, and a craft will round out what is sure to be a joyous morning.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO