Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg are raising the alarm on the US economy. Here are 8 recession warnings from top commentators this week.

Michael Burry and Elon Musk this week flagged the risk of a severe US recession. Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, Leon Cooperman and Larry Fink also underlined the difficult economic situation. Experts have flagged inflation, rising interest rates, and global growth headwinds as major worries. Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark...
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
'Crypto bros are hurting': Bruised young investors are now dumping their Mercedes G-Wagons, other luxury cars amid the FTX collapse — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted

The downturn in the cryptocurrency world has sent ripples across the economy, including the market for high-end automobiles. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “Exotic car market is...
Marc Benioff's 2023 to-do list after his co-CEO's shocking departure

With co-CEO Bret Taylor's sudden departure and a waning growth rate, investors are worried about the future of Salesforce, the $147 billion CRM giant. Salesforce's stock is down up to 10% today. While earnings beat analyst expectations, it also revealed the slowest revenue growth in the past two years, at 14%. It may not be surprising given the economic environment, but investors are worried about Salesforce's ability to meet its growth targets for the year.
Elon Musk visits Apple HQ to explain Twitter flap 'misunderstanding'

The S&P 500 rallied this past week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed the U.S. labor market remains tight. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin moderating the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as the December meeting," which is scheduled for Dec. 14. Investors cheered the possibility of a less aggressive Fed, sending the S&P 500 up 3% and the Nasdaq Composite up 4.4% on Wednesday.

