msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
msn.com
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
Markets Insider
Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg are raising the alarm on the US economy. Here are 8 recession warnings from top commentators this week.
Michael Burry and Elon Musk this week flagged the risk of a severe US recession. Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, Leon Cooperman and Larry Fink also underlined the difficult economic situation. Experts have flagged inflation, rising interest rates, and global growth headwinds as major worries. Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
msn.com
'Crypto bros are hurting': Bruised young investors are now dumping their Mercedes G-Wagons, other luxury cars amid the FTX collapse — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted
The downturn in the cryptocurrency world has sent ripples across the economy, including the market for high-end automobiles. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “Exotic car market is...
5 Well-Known Buy-Rated Stocks That Were Red-Hot but Now Trade Under $10
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity.
Turning ESG intentions into action: ‘The most important thing is to just get started’
For leaders, it’s imperative to find a way to integrate their organization’s mission, sustainability, and social impact strategies in a unified way.
msn.com
Mark Zuckerberg joins the Apple bashing: It is ‘problematic for one company to control what kind of app experiences get onto a device’
Mark Zuckerberg has joined the Apple-bashing party. Just hours after Spotify Technology Inc. Chief Executive Daniel Ek went off on Twitter, charging that Apple “gives itself every advantage while at the same time stifling innovation and hurting consumers,” it was Zuck’s turn. “Apple has sort of singled...
msn.com
Marc Benioff's 2023 to-do list after his co-CEO's shocking departure
With co-CEO Bret Taylor's sudden departure and a waning growth rate, investors are worried about the future of Salesforce, the $147 billion CRM giant. Salesforce's stock is down up to 10% today. While earnings beat analyst expectations, it also revealed the slowest revenue growth in the past two years, at 14%. It may not be surprising given the economic environment, but investors are worried about Salesforce's ability to meet its growth targets for the year.
Elon Musk visits Apple HQ to explain Twitter flap 'misunderstanding'
The S&P 500 rallied this past week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed the U.S. labor market remains tight. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin moderating the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as the December meeting," which is scheduled for Dec. 14. Investors cheered the possibility of a less aggressive Fed, sending the S&P 500 up 3% and the Nasdaq Composite up 4.4% on Wednesday.
