Read full article on original website
Related
Homebuyers canceled a record 60,000 purchase contracts last month because they're waiting for mortgage rates and home prices to fall
Redfin economist Chen Zhao said many homebuyers were alarmed by the biggest mortgage rate hike in more than 40 years.
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
Home prices are falling at the fastest rate in 15 years. 7 real estate analysts and economists break down how bad they think it's going to get.
All 7 experts said home prices, which have already started to dip, will drop even further in 2023 for two reasons — fading affordability and demand.
Home Prices Drop for Third Straight Month – Are We Headed for A Real Estate Crash?
The U.S. housing market -- which not too long ago roared to record highs for home prices -- continued to cool in September. Average home prices fell for the third straight month, according to the...
The 30-year mortgage rate has toppled to a 2-month low as the US housing market sees pickup in purchase demand
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate tumbled to 6.49%, the lowest level since September. The rate has dropped 65 basis points over the last three weeks and 18 basis points in the last week alone. The MBA's mortgage purchase index rose 3.8%, marking the fourth straight gain. The 30-year mortgage rate...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
CNBC
Elon Musk says the Fed must cut rates ‘immediately’ to stop a severe recession
Elon Musk called on the Fed "to cut interest rates immediately" or risk "amplifying the probability of a severe recession." In a similar exchange on Oct. 24, the world's richest man estimated a global recession could last "until the spring '24." Elon Musk thinks a recession is coming and worries...
msn.com
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A report from Freddie Mac on Thursday suggests some stability is returning to the housing market as the weekly average mortgage rate declined sharply this week. The financial institution's Primary Mortgage Market Survey showed the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate drop from 7.08% to 6.61% for...
Mortgage rates decrease for third week in a row
The PMMS 30-year mortgage rate released by Freddie Mac dropped for the third week in a row after reaching a 20-year high this year caused by Fed rate hikes.
U.S. existing home sales plunge; tight inventory keeps prices rising
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales tumbled for a record ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans.
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Are Down While Bleak Forecasts Arise for 2023 in Housing
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% as of Nov. 23, down from last week when it averaged 6.61%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.10%. And the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.90%, down from last week when it averaged 5.98%; a year ago at this time, it average 2.42%.
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
US home sales will keep falling through 2023, Redfin says: 'Housing companies are in the jungle now'
Redfin said it expects home sales to keep falling through 2023, as it laid off 13% of its workforce. US housing companies are "in the jungle" now, its CEO said, as buyer demand falters. Rising mortgage rates and high inflation are key pressures pulling down the number of home sales.
Morgan Stanley slashes its U.S. housing market outlook—here’s where it sees the home price correction going in 2023
Peak-to-trough, Morgan Stanley expects U.S. home prices to fall 10% by 2024. However, the firm also says a 20% crash is possible.
wealthinsidermag.com
: Gloomy prediction for home buyers: Prices will continue to rise in 2023, despite a cooling housing market
Home sales are slowing as interest rates rise, and prices are also cooling as buyers are put off by interest rates hovering around 7%, double what they were this time last year. But Realtor.com’s 2023 housing-market forecast is predicting that affordability will remain an issue in 2023. It said...
"Collapse" in home prices is coming, experts say
The residential real estate market has screeched to a halt, and some economists believe home prices are about to drop significantly. The big picture: Existing home sales have fallen for nine straight months. The supply of single-family homes is growing. And with mortgage rates near 7%, experts say a large-scale housing slowdown is becoming increasingly likely.
Comments / 0