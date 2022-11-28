Read full article on original website
Richmond Police investigating deadly Chamberlayne Avenue crash that killed pedestrian
The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is continuing to investigate a pedestrian-involved car crash on Friday evening that left a woman dead.
Trooper Dragged During Traffic Stop; Suspect Arrested
VSP trooper dragged by vehicle on I-295 in Mechanicsville, suspect arrested
A Delaware man has been arrested and charged after he reportedly used his car to drag a Virginia State Police officer along Interstate 295 on Friday night.
Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now behind bars following a fatal shooting in Petersburg. Petersburg police were called to the 100 Block of Perry Street at the Perry Street Loft Apartments shortly after 9 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 2 due to reports of a person shot. When officers...
Ambulance stolen from hospital in Elizabeth City
The ambulance was stolen from Sentara Albemarle Hospital and police say the pursuit ended in Southampton County.
Woman killed in shooting Friday night in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Petersburg police say a woman was killed in a shooting last night in Petersburg and that the suspect has been arrested. According to social media posts by the department, officers responded to the Perry Street Loft Apartments at 9:03 p.m. and found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police identify Henrico woman killed after car crashes into tree
The Henrico Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Cedar Fork Road Wednesday.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in connection with deadly triple shooting in Waverly
The Sussex County Sheriff's Office has released further details on a person of interest wanted in connection to a triple shooting in the town of Waverly.
Chesterfield Police looking for two men connected to vapor shop break-in, robbery
Chesterfield Police are looking for two men who reportedly stole from a vapor shop last weekend, and are asking for information on their identities.
Lawrenceville Police Department report approved
LAWRENCEVILLE – Chief John R. Stith presented the Lawrenceville Police Department report for October to the Lawrenceville Town Council. Officers responded to 200 calls for public service. Officers issued 86 uniform traffic summonses, 62 for speeding/reckless driving at an average of 15 mph above the posted speed limit. The other traffic summons were suspended – 5, equipment/other traffic – 19.
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested on murder charges in Rocky Mount case where toddlers were found in car with 2 bodies
A man is now behind bars accused of shooting and killing two adults inside a car in Rocky Mount and leaving two children alive in the backseat.
Suspect arrested, charged in deaths of two adults found dead inside car with two kids
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and is being held without bond after being charged in the deaths of two people found in a vehicle with two children also inside. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged by members of the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit. Coley […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after triple shooting, 2 confirmed dead
Hardy is believed to be riding a red 2017 Nissan four-door with Virginia tags UAZ-1405. Anyone who believed they may have seen Hardy's vehicle of has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Sussex County Sheriff's Office at 434-246-5000.
Two men charged with murder in deadly Oxford shooting; juvenile arrested
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Another man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Nov. 19 shooting death in Oxford. On that day, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 300 block of Person Street, according to police. There they found Antonio “Bobo” Hargrove in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Henrico Walmart
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829. Anyone may submit tips to law enforcement by calling (804) 780-1000.
Two men arrested for murder of man found dead in Sandston motel
Just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officers responded to the All Day Inn on the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a firearm violation. When they got there, they found Sneed near a stairwell with an apparent gunshot wound. Sneed was pronounced dead at the scene.
I-95 reopens in Halifax County after truck spills boxes on highway
ENFIELD, N.C. — Boxes of what appeared to be produce spilled Wednesday on Interstate 95 after a tractor trailer overturned. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. near Exit 161 for N.C. Highway 561 in Halifax County. The entire northbound direction of I-95 was closed north of Rocky Mount, reopening by 9:30 a.m.
2 found shot dead in Rocky Mount car with two kids in backseat identified
Police said when employees of the business were arriving to work, they saw the victims inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
Suffolk mother arrested, accused of abducting own child in Franklin
An investigation revealed that 34-year-old Nefertari Green had taken her 8-year-old biological child without the consent of the child's custodian. Police say Green does not have custody of the child.
