Brunswick County, VA

Related
NBC12

Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now behind bars following a fatal shooting in Petersburg. Petersburg police were called to the 100 Block of Perry Street at the Perry Street Loft Apartments shortly after 9 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 2 due to reports of a person shot. When officers...
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC TV

Woman killed in shooting Friday night in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Petersburg police say a woman was killed in a shooting last night in Petersburg and that the suspect has been arrested. According to social media posts by the department, officers responded to the Perry Street Loft Apartments at 9:03 p.m. and found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Lawrenceville Police Department report approved

LAWRENCEVILLE – Chief John R. Stith presented the Lawrenceville Police Department report for October to the Lawrenceville Town Council. Officers responded to 200 calls for public service. Officers issued 86 uniform traffic summonses, 62 for speeding/reckless driving at an average of 15 mph above the posted speed limit. The other traffic summons were suspended – 5, equipment/other traffic – 19.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
cbs17

Two men charged with murder in deadly Oxford shooting; juvenile arrested

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Another man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Nov. 19 shooting death in Oxford. On that day, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 300 block of Person Street, according to police. There they found Antonio “Bobo” Hargrove in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
OXFORD, NC

