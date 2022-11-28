OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Another man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Nov. 19 shooting death in Oxford. On that day, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 300 block of Person Street, according to police. There they found Antonio “Bobo” Hargrove in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

