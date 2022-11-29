Angel Kaye Parish, 18, of Thomasville, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. Angel was born on March 2, 2004, in Donalsonville, Georgia, to Jason and Heather Artz. She was a free-spirited and determined firecracker of a girl who was independent and ready for anything. She had the most beautiful smile and personality that could light up any place she entered. Angel loved animals, journaling, and fast cars. She enjoyed listening to music, singing, riding dirt roads, and drawing or doodling. Angel was a free soul who portrayed confidence in all she did. She loved hard and had a fierce spirit that never backed down. Angel was the first-born daughter and paved the road for her siblings. She was honest, open, and a fighter with a bring-it-on attitude. While she was hard-headed and carefree at times, Angel was always genuine and courageous. She was compassionate and full of life. As an avid writer, Angel hoped to be an author of her own novel one day and had started writing down her thoughts for her first book. Angel loved children and wanted to be a mother one day. She was working to obtain her GED to continue her education. When you think of Angel, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Angel’s presence will be sorely missed.

THOMASVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO