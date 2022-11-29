ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Local news plays a vital role in American civic life as a trusted source of critical information. It is a fact that local newspapers serve this vital role by uniting communities and serving as government watchdogs.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Pinnacle Art and Mirror cuts the red ribbon

Pinnacle Art and Mirror, a frame shop that has been in operation at the Jefferson County Industrial Park for about one year, recently joined the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. At an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17, the local business and professional community welcomed Pinnacle's co-owners, Johnathan Andrews and his brother Philip Andrews, and their staff of 12.
MONTICELLO, FL
Valdosta's oldest home recipient of $10,000 Callahan Incentive Grant

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia on Wednesday. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia Trust, the...
VALDOSTA, GA
Angel Kaye Parish

Angel Kaye Parish, 18, of Thomasville, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. Angel was born on March 2, 2004, in Donalsonville, Georgia, to Jason and Heather Artz. She was a free-spirited and determined firecracker of a girl who was independent and ready for anything. She had the most beautiful smile and personality that could light up any place she entered. Angel loved animals, journaling, and fast cars. She enjoyed listening to music, singing, riding dirt roads, and drawing or doodling. Angel was a free soul who portrayed confidence in all she did. She loved hard and had a fierce spirit that never backed down. Angel was the first-born daughter and paved the road for her siblings. She was honest, open, and a fighter with a bring-it-on attitude. While she was hard-headed and carefree at times, Angel was always genuine and courageous. She was compassionate and full of life. As an avid writer, Angel hoped to be an author of her own novel one day and had started writing down her thoughts for her first book. Angel loved children and wanted to be a mother one day. She was working to obtain her GED to continue her education. When you think of Angel, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Angel’s presence will be sorely missed.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Construction time in Tallahassee

Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
New school board approves $700,000-plus in expenditures

The reconstituted Jefferson County School Board recently got right to work after three new members were seated, approving more than $700,000 in expenditures right off the bat. Among the several action items that the board approved on Tuesday, Nov. 22, were the refurbishing of the new gym floor, replacement of a chiller at the high school and the purchase of 300 Chromebook laptops.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
56th Market Days benefits Tallahassee Museum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Museum’s 56th annual Market Days, one of the Southeast’s largest and best juried arts and crafts shows, will be held Dec. 3 and 4 at the North Florida Fairgrounds. Market Days, museum officials said in a news release, is the perfect time...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Demolition begins on Killearn Country Club

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Demolition has officially started, a little more than a week after a fire at Killearn Country Club . From weddings to birthdays, crowds gathered on the grounds Friday morning, sharing memories of their time spent at the country club. As WCTV has reported, the State Fire...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 21 Colquitt County hosts No. 25 Carrollton in Georgia AAAAAAA semifinal

The 2022 high school football season in nearing the end and there are some big-time games this week led by a huge Texas showdown between No. 12 Guyer (Denton) and No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Southlake) on Saturday in the 6A Division 2 quarterfinals. Both teams are 13-0 and averaging more than 47 points per game. Oklahoma-bound Jackson Arnold is in the mix to be named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year and has accounted for over 3,600 yards of total offense and 49 touchdowns.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
PHOTOS: Pelham Parade celebrates the Christmas season

Pelham's tree lighting and Christmas Parade kicked off the season for city's holiday celebrations in the area. The Tuesday parade brought out people of all ages to see marching bands and colorful floats pass through downtown in the city in Mitchell County.
PELHAM, GA
Alumna Tyra Jones returns to FAMU for more

For many students, earning a bachelor’s degree is not where the road ends in their higher education journey. Some decide to continue their college careers and pursue a master’s degree, and psychology student Tyra Jones happens to be one of these students. Jones, a Florida A&M University graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

