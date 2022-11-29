Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ecbpublishing.com
Trees of Remembrance honor loved ones and support Big Bend Hospice
The holidays often give us special opportunities to cherish family members, friends and those we love. As we use cards, gifts and gatherings to connect during this festive season, some of those we cherish may no longer be with us, and we remember and celebrate their lives in other ways.
ecbpublishing.com
Read Local • Support Local
Local news plays a vital role in American civic life as a trusted source of critical information. It is a fact that local newspapers serve this vital role by uniting communities and serving as government watchdogs. That is why it is important to remember that as newspapers are frantically trying...
ecbpublishing.com
Pinnacle Art and Mirror cuts the red ribbon
Pinnacle Art and Mirror, a frame shop that has been in operation at the Jefferson County Industrial Park for about one year, recently joined the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. At an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17, the local business and professional community welcomed Pinnacle's co-owners, Johnathan Andrews and his brother Philip Andrews, and their staff of 12.
wfxl.com
Valdosta's oldest home recipient of $10,000 Callahan Incentive Grant
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia on Wednesday. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia Trust, the...
Post-Searchlight
Angel Kaye Parish
Angel Kaye Parish, 18, of Thomasville, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. Angel was born on March 2, 2004, in Donalsonville, Georgia, to Jason and Heather Artz. She was a free-spirited and determined firecracker of a girl who was independent and ready for anything. She had the most beautiful smile and personality that could light up any place she entered. Angel loved animals, journaling, and fast cars. She enjoyed listening to music, singing, riding dirt roads, and drawing or doodling. Angel was a free soul who portrayed confidence in all she did. She loved hard and had a fierce spirit that never backed down. Angel was the first-born daughter and paved the road for her siblings. She was honest, open, and a fighter with a bring-it-on attitude. While she was hard-headed and carefree at times, Angel was always genuine and courageous. She was compassionate and full of life. As an avid writer, Angel hoped to be an author of her own novel one day and had started writing down her thoughts for her first book. Angel loved children and wanted to be a mother one day. She was working to obtain her GED to continue her education. When you think of Angel, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Angel’s presence will be sorely missed.
golfcourseindustry.com
Construction time in Tallahassee
Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
ecbpublishing.com
New school board approves $700,000-plus in expenditures
The reconstituted Jefferson County School Board recently got right to work after three new members were seated, approving more than $700,000 in expenditures right off the bat. Among the several action items that the board approved on Tuesday, Nov. 22, were the refurbishing of the new gym floor, replacement of a chiller at the high school and the purchase of 300 Chromebook laptops.
realtybiznews.com
THE BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE BRAND WELCOMES START-UP BROKERAGE IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Historic based in Thomasville, Ga. The firm is owned and operated by Will Palmer, a native of Thomasville, Ga, who also oversees a real estate company in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. Launching...
Albany Herald
56th Market Days benefits Tallahassee Museum
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Museum’s 56th annual Market Days, one of the Southeast’s largest and best juried arts and crafts shows, will be held Dec. 3 and 4 at the North Florida Fairgrounds. Market Days, museum officials said in a news release, is the perfect time...
WCTV
Demolition begins on Killearn Country Club
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Demolition has officially started, a little more than a week after a fire at Killearn Country Club . From weddings to birthdays, crowds gathered on the grounds Friday morning, sharing memories of their time spent at the country club. As WCTV has reported, the State Fire...
WALB 10
Activists claim discrimination against Black community in Valdosta, $250M in restorations wanted
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some activists in Valdosta say they have been discriminated against for the past forty years. And now, they want restorations for those injustices. Today, they claim the city is violating their civil rights. This group of activists wants to repeal the Valdosta Historic Preservation ordinance. They...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 21 Colquitt County hosts No. 25 Carrollton in Georgia AAAAAAA semifinal
The 2022 high school football season in nearing the end and there are some big-time games this week led by a huge Texas showdown between No. 12 Guyer (Denton) and No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Southlake) on Saturday in the 6A Division 2 quarterfinals. Both teams are 13-0 and averaging more than 47 points per game. Oklahoma-bound Jackson Arnold is in the mix to be named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year and has accounted for over 3,600 yards of total offense and 49 touchdowns.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Pelham Parade celebrates the Christmas season
Pelham's tree lighting and Christmas Parade kicked off the season for city's holiday celebrations in the area. The Tuesday parade brought out people of all ages to see marching bands and colorful floats pass through downtown in the city in Mitchell County.
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
Traffic impacts due to Tallahassee's Winter Festival
Due to the City of Tallahassee's Winter Festival taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be traffic related impacts.
WCTV
Farm Share food drive canceled due to severe weather
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share has canceled its food distribution scheduled on Wednesday, November 30. The drive was expected to take place at Carters Corner on 1349 E Lafayette Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Free seasonal festivities set to return in Tallahassee
In celebration of the holiday season, the City of Tallahassee is set to have several holiday festivities return throughout December.
Valdosta City Schools: No shootings at Valdosta High
Valdosta High School and other Valdosta City Schools are on lockdown following reports of an active shooter at the high school Wednesday
thefamuanonline.com
Alumna Tyra Jones returns to FAMU for more
For many students, earning a bachelor’s degree is not where the road ends in their higher education journey. Some decide to continue their college careers and pursue a master’s degree, and psychology student Tyra Jones happens to be one of these students. Jones, a Florida A&M University graduate...
wfxl.com
Reverend Raphael Warnock visits Mitchell County on "One More Time" runoff tour
Reverend Raphael Warnock has been all over Georgia again Thursday with stops in Bainbridge, Mitchell County, and Albany. FOX 31 caught up with him in Camilla where Warnock spoke about healthcare, voting rights, and rural broadband. Reverend Warnock stressed the importance of voting early and encouraged people to continue going...
