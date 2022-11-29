ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Nvidia's prettier Portal with ray tracing, DLSS 3 arrives December 8

By Jeremy Laird
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wbg9p_0jRK74qo00

Valve's classic puzzle-platform game Portal has been given a full Nvidia-style makeover with ray tracing and DLSS 3 support. Created in-house at Nvidia's Lightspeed Studios, it's known as Portal with RTX and will be available from December 8th as a free DLC add-on for the original game.

Believe it or not, the release is being timed to coincide with the 15-year anniversary of the original release of Portal by Valve way back in the mists of 2007. Yes, Portal really is that old. And so are we. Even Portal 2 is nine years old. Terrifying.

Anywho, the whole game has been redone with ray-traced lighting, plus new high-res textures and 3D models with higher polygon counts. Then there's full support for both DLSS 2 and DLSS 3, Nvidia's resolution scaling and performance-enhancing platforms.

DLSS 2 features are available on RTX 30-series graphics boards, while DLSS 3, including frame insertion, is exclusive to the very latest RTX 40-series GPUs, including the mighty GeForce RTX 4090 .

It's not immediately clear if the new visuals will be supported on AMD hardware. But we expect that the ray tracing, fancy textures and nifty high-poly models will work on AMD GPUs. It's just the DLSS shizzle you'll miss out on. There's more info here on required system specs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlcCe_0jRK74qo00

Here's what you need in your rig to get started. (Image credit: Nvidia)
Your next upgrade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39laZS_0jRK74qo00

(Image credit: Future)

Best CPU for gaming : The top chips from Intel and AMD
Best gaming motherboard : The right boards
Best graphics card : Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits
Best SSD for gaming : Get into the game ahead of the rest

Of course, no doubt the whole shebang has been carefully coded to fly on Nvidia GPUs. To celebrate all of the above, Nvidia is holding an online Portal with RTX party on December 6th, 10AM PST, with behind-the-scenes looks at the making of Portal with RTX, new gameplay, special surprises, giveaways of Portal game codes, and a chance to win GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards.

We might just spool up our 4090 review unit and pop in.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It

Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
TheStreet

Amazon Needs to Kill Alexa, Maybe Exit Echo Devices

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report had a grand plan to infiltrate every home in America -- maybe in the world -- using its devices to put a store into everyone's living room. It was a simple idea, whereby the company would make easy-to-use voice-based devices that ran off a powerful artificial-intelligence system that would serve as a low-cost virtual assistant.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy