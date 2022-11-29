Australia vs Denmark live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR today, team news

Australia and Denmark take to their final Group D games at World Cup 2022 knowing that a win will, probably, take them to the last 16. The mathematical gymnastics are slightly easier for the Socceroos, for whom a win guarantees a first knockout appearance since 2006. For Denmark, there'll be a lot of eyes on and off the pitch to keep track of the possible permutations. It'll be another day of bright sunshine with temperatures of 28 degrees in Qatar. Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream from anywhere today and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

The teams are in and Australia Milos Degenek comes into the back four in the only change for the Socceroos. That means Mitchell Duke continues up front alongside Craig Goodwin, with Aaron Mooy pulling the midfield strings and Harry Souttar leading the backline. For Denmark, Rasmus Kristensen comes in at right-back, Mathias Jensen to the midfield, Andrea Skov Olsen to the wing and Martin Brathwaite up front. That means Christian Eriksen continues in midfield, with coach Kasper Hjulmand looking to go on the front foot with a 4-3-3 system.

Dates: Wednesday 30th November, 2022

Kick-off: 3pm (GMT) / 10am (EST)

Free live stream: BBC iPlayer

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

If Denmark win, they go through if Tunisia fail to beat France in the group's other fixture, or if the Eagles of Carthage win by a smaller margin than the Danes. A draw knocks out Denmark and leaves Australia sweating on Tunisia's result. Got it? Good.

Australia did exactly what they needed to last time out with a solid-if-unspectacular 1-0 win over Tunisia, thanks to Mitchell Duke's first-half header. Duke, who sounds like he could just as easily be opening the bowling for Australia in next summer's Ashes, is a decent target man who helps get the Socceroos up the pitch to play off scraps in Graham Arnold's fairly direct system.

Jackson Irvine provides a great engine from wide, and it's that energy that will be vital to frustrating the more adept Danes before hitting the Europeans on the break. Win and they're through. A draw knocks Wednesday's opponents out, with eyes then on whether Tunisia can beat world champions France in Group D's other fixture.

Denmark were uncharacteristically insipid in their opening 0-0 draw with Tunisia, but were much better in falling to a 2-1 defeat to France on Saturday night. Andreas Christensen's equaliser was deserved for the Dynamite, and only Kylian Mbappe's individual brilliance could get the French over the line. Kasper Hjulmand's side attacked intelligently and pressed impressively against France and hit a post through half-time substitute Martin Braithwaite. The former Barcelona forward will be pushing for a start.

Jakob Maehle offers zip from left-wing-back, while Christian Eriksen's appearance at a major tournament 18 months after his heart stopped beating on the pitch at Euro 2020 is a joy to behold. Australia have the never-say-spirit and direct play, Denmark the technique and better individual players, which could ultimately prove fruitful. There remains the feeling, though, that this one – along with the Tunisia vs France – could go right down to the wire. Do not miss.

This Group D match kicks off today at 3pm GMT / 10am EST at the 44,325-seater Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022 .

You can watch the Australia vs Denmark live stream for free on BBC Two. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer.

USA soccer stream: watch Australia vs Denmark

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Australia vs Denmark live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream without cable too.

Canada soccer stream: watch Australia vs Denmark

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Australia vs Denmark in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Watch Australia vs Denmark live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Australia vs Denmark live stream kick-off times

Global Australia vs Denmark kick-off times

Local: 6pm

6pm UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe, including Denmark: 4pm

4pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am (Thursday)

2am (Thursday) New Zealand: 4am (Thursday)

4am (Thursday) India: 8.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia 0-0

Group D: France vs Australia 4-1

Saturday 26th November 2022

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia 0-1

Group D: France vs Denmark 2-1

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)