Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest

An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.

The victim, 51-year-old Marcus Bradford, was found by officers in the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road just inside the Perimeter. He died at a hospital, according to police.

Investigators said witnesses reported the man was arguing with the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Sincere Rush, about loud music. Rush was detained at the scene for questioning and later arrested, police said.

He is being held without bond in the DeKalb County jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

