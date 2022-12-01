ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest

By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago

An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.

The victim, 51-year-old Marcus Bradford, was found by officers in the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road just inside the Perimeter. He died at a hospital, according to police.

Investigators said witnesses reported the man was arguing with the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Sincere Rush, about loud music. Rush was detained at the scene for questioning and later arrested, police said.

He is being held without bond in the DeKalb County jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Kathie
2d ago

I understand the right to protect yourself but I do not agree with the overwhelming amount of shootings that are happening thus we need more control over weapons. Before something like this would be settled with at most a fist fight. Now if someone looked at another wrong they just pull out a gun and shot you. This young man destroyed his life over music; that split second decision destroyed his life and ended someone else’s. We as humans have to start showing each other respect and stop these unnecessary killings.

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
2d ago

Barking dogs in Flowery Branch bam 💥 dead woman and now loud Music in Dekalb county bam 💥 ! People are not stable

Everton Simpson
1d ago

these young men are brand-less plagues.they have nothing humans about them.the best salutation is to keep away from them at all costs..

Related
11Alive

1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Georgia Man Who Wrote ‘How About Me’ Under Most-Wanted Post

A Georgia man who commented “how about me” under a Facebook post from the Rockdale Sheriff's Office that highlights its most-wanted criminals was arrested on Thursday, just two days after making his initial comment. “We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a second post. Christopher Spaulding was arrested for allegedly violating his probation twice. Cops posted a picture of Spaulding in their post on Thursday with his hands behind his back—something some commenters objected to, given the lack of severity in his alleged crime. “Hilarious!” one commenter posted sarcastically. “Publicly embarrassing a special needs person. Stay classy you guys!”Read it at Rockdale Sheriff's Office
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Employees subdue armed man firing shots inside car dealership

UNION CITY, Ga. - Union city police say a man fired a gun outside a car dealer on Jonesboro Road. Before police arrived to check on the call, staffers from BMW of South Atlanta had already grabbed the suspect and wrestled him to the ground. The wild morning began with...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Citizens detain Union City shooter

A man who Union City Police allege tried to steal from behind the register of a QuikTrip, then fired eight rounds into the air, is in custody. According to UCPD spokesman Officer Jerome Turner Jr., officers responded to the QT at 4745 Jonesboro Road “in reference to a black male attempting to steal merchandise from behind the register,” but employees kicked the man out of the store before the police got there.
UNION CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old charged with murdering teenager on Gwinnett County basketball court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives charged an 18-year-old with the murder of a teenager on a neighborhood basketball court. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 on Mariry Court in Lawrenceville. Police said Benjamin faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens teen arrested for deadly double shooting, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed a woman and injured a teenager in Athens. Police said Daviae Oliver is charged with murder and aggravated assault for an Oct. 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive. Police said officer arrested him Wednesday. The investigation is...
ATHENS, GA
