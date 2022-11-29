Read full article on original website
Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice
The Indianapolis Colts got good news on Wednesday as starters Kylen Granson and Kwity Paye returned to practice in full capacity after missing last week's game.
Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Colts vs. Cowboys: Initial injury report for Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) released their initial injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 prime-time matchup at AT&T Stadium. The Colts will have several injuries to monitor throughout the week as they play their final game before the bye in Week 14. Here’s a look...
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Look: Purdue Fans Not Happy With Bowl Game Report
The Rose Bowl traditionally takes the winner of the Big Ten Championship game if that team doesn't make the College Football Playoff field. Unranked Purdue is set to face off against No. 2 Michigan in this year's title game. But even if the Boilermakers mount a shocking upset victory, the Rose Bowl reportedly has another preference for its New Years Six matchup.
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Reveals 'How Upsets Happen'; Trap-Game vs. Colts?
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is setting the team-wide expectation ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Cowboys vs. Colts: Favored by Twice as Much as Eagles?
The Cowboys have the league’s second-best scoring defense (17 points) and the Colts are the third-worst offense (15.8 points). Maybe that's the oddsmakers' formula here.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'Not Worried' About Houston Atmosphere vs. Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he's ready as he prepares to play in his first game in 700 days against his former team, the Houston Texans
Colts Mailbag: Should the team turn to Nick Foles? | Locked On Colts
The Indianapolis Colts' 2022 season is likely over following a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night. Where does the team go from here?
Locked On Colts: It Could Get Interesting Against Cowboys
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake is joined by Marcus Mosher to discuss how likely it is that the Indianapolis Colts could make this a close game against the Dallas Cowboys as well as what the biggest matchups to watch will be.
For $21 an hour plus plenty of pizza and beer, 30 frat guys helped Colts leave Baltimore
Hal Stein and his buddies were just college kids looking to make an extra buck. Their University of Maryland fraternity had a contract with Mayflower, the moving company. They got a call one night and were told to get on a bus. They had no idea where they were going.
Is Blake Shapen Baylor's Long-Term Answer at Quarterback?
With Kyron Drones hitting the transfer portal, Baylor is down to Blake Shapen and Blake Shapen only.
Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones intends to enter NCAA transfer portal
Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones has entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday afternoon, Drones took to Twitter to share his announcement with the college football world. Drones has spent two seasons with the Bears, getting his first bit of action this season for head coach Dave Aranda. He appeared in five games this year, including three Big 12 matchups, throwing for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on 23 attempts.
