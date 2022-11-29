ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Look: Purdue Fans Not Happy With Bowl Game Report

The Rose Bowl traditionally takes the winner of the Big Ten Championship game if that team doesn't make the College Football Playoff field. Unranked Purdue is set to face off against No. 2 Michigan in this year's title game. But even if the Boilermakers mount a shocking upset victory, the Rose Bowl reportedly has another preference for its New Years Six matchup.
Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones intends to enter NCAA transfer portal

Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones has entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday afternoon, Drones took to Twitter to share his announcement with the college football world. Drones has spent two seasons with the Bears, getting his first bit of action this season for head coach Dave Aranda. He appeared in five games this year, including three Big 12 matchups, throwing for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on 23 attempts.
