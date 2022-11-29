Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones has entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday afternoon, Drones took to Twitter to share his announcement with the college football world. Drones has spent two seasons with the Bears, getting his first bit of action this season for head coach Dave Aranda. He appeared in five games this year, including three Big 12 matchups, throwing for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on 23 attempts.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO