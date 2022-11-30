Jojo Siwa, Jack McBrayer to host first children's Emmys ceremonies

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jojo Siwa and Jack McBrayer are set to host the first Emmy Awards ceremonies for children's and family programming next month.

JoJo Siwa is set to host the Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys on Dec. 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday that Siwa will emcee the Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmy gala on Dec. 10.

McBrayer is to preside over the Children's & Family prize presentation on Dec. 11.

Both ceremonies will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I am thrilled to be hosting the first Emmys ceremony specifically created to recognize the important and influential Children's & Family genre," McBrayer said in a statement.

"It is truly an honor to be celebrating all of the individuals whose wonderful contributions remind us that great television can entertain, educate and bring together people of all ages."

For the complete list of #ChildrensEmmys nominations, visit https://t.co/emWhIeD394 , and be sure to tune in when the awards are presented LIVE on December 11 on https://t.co/CfjcVkkcPT and @TheEmmys apps. (Creative Arts categories presented 12/10.) pic.twitter.com/Z7lPI5nvWc — The Emmys (@TheEmmys) November 1, 2022

This article originally appeared on UPI.com