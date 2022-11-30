ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jojo Siwa, Jack McBrayer to host first children's Emmys ceremonies

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jojo Siwa and Jack McBrayer are set to host the first Emmy Awards ceremonies for children's and family programming next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F21ii_0jRJtFEK00
JoJo Siwa is set to host the Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys on Dec. 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday that Siwa will emcee the Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmy gala on Dec. 10.

McBrayer is to preside over the Children's & Family prize presentation on Dec. 11.

Both ceremonies will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I am thrilled to be hosting the first Emmys ceremony specifically created to recognize the important and influential Children's & Family genre," McBrayer said in a statement.

"It is truly an honor to be celebrating all of the individuals whose wonderful contributions remind us that great television can entertain, educate and bring together people of all ages."

For the complete list of #ChildrensEmmys nominations, visit https://t.co/emWhIeD394 , and be sure to tune in when the awards are presented LIVE on December 11 on https://t.co/CfjcVkkcPT and @TheEmmys apps. (Creative Arts categories presented 12/10.) pic.twitter.com/Z7lPI5nvWc — The Emmys (@TheEmmys) November 1, 2022

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

In photos: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward attend 'Empire of Light' premiere

Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and more attended the premiere of romance drama "Empire of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 1, 2022. The film, from writer and director Sam Mendes, takes place in an English seaside town in the early 1980s. Colman portrays Hilary who starts to train Ward's Stephen at a movie theater as they develop a romance.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
490K+
Followers
69K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy