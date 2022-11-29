Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverBEIC NewsLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orange county this year? This post covers Christmas Orange County 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orange County, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Things To Do Over The Holidays
The holiday season is upon us! Below are some fun things to do in and around Irvine. Now through January 1st, stop by the Great Park to enjoy holiday-themed displays, events and lights in the Palm Court, near the Great Park Carousel. It’s the perfect spot to take a holiday family photo. The holiday decorations include a larger-than-life airplane, which pays tribute to the park’s military roots, playfully taken over by the Grinch.
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday Shopping
Sugar Plum in Buena Park is open Dec 1-4, 2022 for holiday shopping.Photo byRandy M. Ready, set, shop! Sugar Plum welcomes in the season with "Gifts to Warm the Heart and Accessories that Make a Home." Sugar Plum is a family-owned business and is celebrating 44 years this year. The shopping experience is proud to showcase the work of 135 artisans, bakers and candy makers all under one roof.
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon
Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
orangecountyzest.com
Winter Activities at Irvine Spectrum Center
Winter wonderland is on full send at Irvine Spectrum Center. So, come on down for winter activities including ice skating, tree lightings and so much more. Glide on the ice at the Anaheim Ducks-sponsored Ice Rink under open skies for the ultimate seasonal celebration from now through January 8. Light...
localemagazine.com
6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
thedowneypatriot.com
Owner of Pride Barbershop featured in Ford World Cup commercial
DOWNEY - A Ford feature airing during the World Cup has brought one of Downtown Downey’s most community-minded small business owners into the global spotlight. The story of Lloyd Vernis, owner of The Pride Barbershop, is not one that is unfamiliar within Downey. Having grown up in the rough...
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… ‘Cinderella’ and Hello Kitty
Musicals, concerts, shopping and more this weekend. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… ‘Cinderella’ and Hello Kitty appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 2 - 4
LA Comic Con returns for a weekend of cosplay and pop-culture. Giant Robot’s Post-It Show showcases tiny art for sale. A Holidayfest features a great music lineup. And a Comedy Coven conjures up the laughs.
Where To Preorder Tamales In LA
Tamales aren’t exclusive to the holidays, but in many households, these fluffy masa bundles are synonymous with this time of year. And just like sweaters or bad Christmas movies, tamales see a sharp rise in demand come December, which leaves you with two options: preorder or make them yourself.
saintscroll.com
Humans of San Dimas – Camille Calderon
“Performing just means I’m able to share what I love with people and just being able to express myself. Music has always been something I turn to when I’m having a bad day, or if there’s something going on in my life. That’s always been an outlet for me. The way I look at it is that music heals people just like it heals me everytime I perform. I just love sharing that with people.” – Senior, Camille Calderon.
arcadiaquill.com
2023 Rose Court
The 2023 Rose Court announced its seven members on Oct. 3, including Sahanna Rajinikanthan, Salia Baligh, Bella Rose, Yaeko Ballard, Michelle Cortez-Peralta, Adrian Crick, Zoë Denoncourt, and Uma Wittenberg. After a one month selection process between 1,000 applicants, 28 people were chosen as finalists. Out of those 28 people,...
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
grimygoods.com
Set Times for Besame Mucho Festival and How To Get Tickets to the Sold-Out Festival
Besame Mucho Festival is just a few days away and set times have finally arrived! ¡Ya Llegaron Los Horarios! Taking place this Saturday, Dec. 3 at Dodger Stadium and boasting a multi-generational Latine lineup of live music spanning from classic, to new and modern — check out the Besame Mucho set times below to play your day.
thelog.com
Dock, Dine, and Drink at the Dana Point Harbor
DANA POINT— The Dana Point Harbor offers a variety of recreational amenities, boater facilities, dockside dining, and shopping experiences that cater to visitors, locals, and boating enthusiasts. In addition, Dana Point Harbor offers guest slips and anchorages for yachts, boats, and sailboats in the East and West basins of the harbor. If you’re traveling to Dana Point, enjoy the full-service marinas at Dana Point Harbor that offer dry storage, restrooms, showers, and various other accommodations. Here is a breakdown of all your dining and drinking opportunities while you’re docked in the harbor.
westsidetoday.com
Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City
The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the way as reported by What Now Los Angeles. AFURI Izakaya is a Japanese restaurant that was founded near Mount Afuri. The restaurant’s page on The Culver Steps website says, “From the start, AFURI’s signature ramen dish has relied on this water to produce the superior quality and flavor of our dishes. In 2016, AFURI opened its first restaurant outside of Japan in Portland, Oregon after discovering that the geography of Mount Hood produced water with similar characteristics to Mount Afuri. Our U.S. locations use this water, coupled with high-quality local ingredients, and the same techniques employed in our central kitchen in Japan, to produce our famous ramen broth and other authentic dishes.” Mount Afuri is known for the purity of the water that flows from the snowpack which is an integral part of the restaurant’s cuisine.
Inside a Titanic replica in LA; Blockbuster pop-up; The Cat & Fiddle turns 40!
KTLA’s Samantha Cortese and Andy Riesmeyer have some great ideas for celebrating the upcoming weekend..by embracing the past! British pub The Cat & Fiddle celebrates 40 years of operation in Hollywood. Come for frosty brews, homemade fish and chips, and World Cup on TV in proper pubby coziness. Make it a Blockbuster night at Bucketlister’s […]
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8
This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA
What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
