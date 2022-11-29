With dipping temperatures and the holiday season in full swing, Los Angeles County is seeing a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases this week, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health). New cases have almost doubled from one day to the next, with 2,370 cases reported on Nov. 29 followed by 4,353 on Nov. 30 and 4,493 on Dec. 1. The rate of daily increases has been steadily rising in recent weeks. The seven-day daily average rate of people testing positive for virus is 13.4%, up from 10.8% last week. Health officials are also warning about a possible surge in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during the winter months. The rise in new cases and hospitalization numbers since the beginning of November have even prompted health officials to “strongly recommend” that people wear a mask when indoors in public settings. On Nov. 30, Public Health reported 1,164 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

