Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Related
scvnews.com
Dec. 12: Last Day to Pay First Installment of 22-23 Property Taxes
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox reminds property owners that the first installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service (USPS) postmarked on or before Monday, Dec. 12. This is two days later than the traditional delinquency date of Dec. 10, as this date falls on a Saturday in 2022.
Single-family home rental prices up nearly 30% since last year
With mortgage rates skyrocketing, many families are putting their search for the perfect home on hold and focusing their attention on the rental market. For families with multiple children, extended family members or those who work from home, a typical apartment or condominium might not satisfy those needs, meaning they’ll need to look for a […]
nenc-la.org
LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist
After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
Laist.com
After 223,000 Applications, 30,000 Lottery Winners Join LA’s Section 8 Waitlist
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. After...
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
spectrumnews1.com
New mobile vet service looks to claim LA territory
LOS ANGELES — A growing veterinary service that brings the doctor to your home has reached Los Angeles, setting down roots with plans to expand. The Vets service launched earlier this year, sending doctors across 15 U.S. markets and charging check-up fees that are roughly market rate. The Los...
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
Orange County moves to ‘medium’ levels of COVID-19 infections
As Southern California continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Orange County has now moved into “medium” levels of COVID-19 infections on Friday. Health officials are worried as a troubling uptick in COVID-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza cases have been keeping hospitals full, with some deeming the confluence of illnesses a “tripledemic.” […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
KESQ
Highest-paying business jobs in Los Angeles
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Masks Recommended Indoors Once Again
With dipping temperatures and the holiday season in full swing, Los Angeles County is seeing a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases this week, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health). New cases have almost doubled from one day to the next, with 2,370 cases reported on Nov. 29 followed by 4,353 on Nov. 30 and 4,493 on Dec. 1. The rate of daily increases has been steadily rising in recent weeks. The seven-day daily average rate of people testing positive for virus is 13.4%, up from 10.8% last week. Health officials are also warning about a possible surge in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during the winter months. The rise in new cases and hospitalization numbers since the beginning of November have even prompted health officials to “strongly recommend” that people wear a mask when indoors in public settings. On Nov. 30, Public Health reported 1,164 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAHSA Opens Registration for 2023 Homeless Count, to Cover 8,000 Shifts
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority opened up registration for next year's homeless count Wednesday, seeking volunteers to cover 8,000 shifts.
LA County COVID cases surging; Indoor mask requirement looms again
COVID-19 infections continue surging in Los Angeles County, with the rising rates of new cases and hospital admissions again pushing the county into the “medium” COVID activity level, the public health director said Thursday, adding that another indoor masking mandate could be imposed soon. County Public Health Director...
cdmtridentonline.com
An End to Daylight Savings Time
On November 6th, daylight savings time ended, and students at Corona del Mar High School gratefully gained an extra hour of sleep. Though everyone loves an extra hour of sleep, the clock changes that cause it are not loved by the majority of people. A Monmouth University poll conducted in mid-March of this year found that only 35 percent of Americans wanted to keep resetting their clocks every fall and spring, while a YouGov poll conducted March 16 found that 59 percent of Americans wanted to see daylight saving time made permanent.
orangecountytribune.com
Mall remake before council
Another, perhaps final step toward the beginning of redeveloping the declining Westminster Mall may be taken at Wednesday’s meeting of the Westminster City Council. A public hearing will be held to consider a general plan amendment, a specific plan and an environmental impact report for a re-make of the enclosed shopping center at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street, adjacent to the San Diego (405) Freeway.
llu.edu
Alarming rates of HIV in Inland Empire emphasize need for testing for all
San Bernardino and Riverside counties are among the hardest hit by HIV in California, according to the CDC. They are also among the least tested in the nation. Jennifer Veltman, MD, chair of infectious diseases, pushes an initiative for all to get tested for HIV, regardless if one thinks they are at risk.
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms Will Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal. See the Wet Weather Timeline
Two back-to-back storms are set to bring rain to Southern California as temperatures remain below normal into a jackets-and-umbrellas kind of weekend. The first storm arrived Thursday before a second system passes through the region this weekend. "Our forecast is getting stormier and stormier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
irvinestandard.com
IUSD students lead state in test scores
Irvine Unified School District outperformed both California and Orange County averages in state standardized assessment scores for the sixth consecutive year. IUSD ranked No. 1 in the state in science, mathematics and English language arts/literacy (ELA) among public school districts of 35,000 or more students. “These results represent an unprecedented...
Comments / 0