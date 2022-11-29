ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Fitz-Magic QB Jinx Kept Bills Mafia Favorite Out Of Buffalo

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buffalo Bills fans clicked from day one. The journeyman quarterback was easy to relate to for the self-proclaimed blue collar fanbase. A deceiving love-affair because Fitzpatrick graduated from Harvard but antics like going shirtless in the stands, while cheering on the Bills, despite below-zero temperatures, made him a Bills Mafia icon for life. Even his buddy quarterback Josh Allen paid tribute Fitzpatrick prior to Thursday's division game vs. the New England Patriots by wearing a #14 Fitzpatrick jersey.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Perspective May Ease A Rough Playoff Road For New York Jets

The NFL can be unforgiving. Opportunities given can slip away as quickly as they came. There is always another player eager to take your job. New York Jets quarterback, Mike White is well aware that Zac Wilson is eagerly waiting in the wings to snatch his old job back. However, White is 27-years-old. He's been around the block a little in the NFL. The cult-hero, starting QB for Gang Green thinks that experience will help him lead the Jets on Sunday and hopefully beyond.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy