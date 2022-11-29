Read full article on original website
Fitz-Magic QB Jinx Kept Bills Mafia Favorite Out Of Buffalo
Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buffalo Bills fans clicked from day one. The journeyman quarterback was easy to relate to for the self-proclaimed blue collar fanbase. A deceiving love-affair because Fitzpatrick graduated from Harvard but antics like going shirtless in the stands, while cheering on the Bills, despite below-zero temperatures, made him a Bills Mafia icon for life. Even his buddy quarterback Josh Allen paid tribute Fitzpatrick prior to Thursday's division game vs. the New England Patriots by wearing a #14 Fitzpatrick jersey.
NFL Analyst Says Bills Are “Not a Super Talented Offense”
The Buffalo Bills are on pace to make the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season and the fifth playoff appearance in six years. The Bills fortunes turned around when they drafted Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at 7th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. While Allen's rookie year featured a lot...
Sabres Fans Want the Team to Claim This Goalie; Here’s Why They Shouldn’t
The Buffalo Sabres had fans sweat out a victory over the Detroit Red Wings last night. The Sabres blew a three-goal lead but was able to pull off a 5-4 win in a shootout. Rookie Jack Quinn scored a beautiful goal in the shootout to win the game for Buffalo.
Perspective May Ease A Rough Playoff Road For New York Jets
The NFL can be unforgiving. Opportunities given can slip away as quickly as they came. There is always another player eager to take your job. New York Jets quarterback, Mike White is well aware that Zac Wilson is eagerly waiting in the wings to snatch his old job back. However, White is 27-years-old. He's been around the block a little in the NFL. The cult-hero, starting QB for Gang Green thinks that experience will help him lead the Jets on Sunday and hopefully beyond.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
