Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
A small town doctor saved my lifeStephy Says
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
backingthepack.com
Game thread: Pitt vs. NC State
Let’s get league play started off the right way. TV: ACC Network (Derek Jones, Paul Biancardi)
backingthepack.com
NC State bowl projections: Who likes mayo?
Since the ACC won’t have a team in the College Football Playoff this year, the league’s bowl picture is a bit muddier as a result. It would be best for everyone other than UNC for Clemson to go ahead and win the league title game and head to the Orange Bowl; otherwise, the Tigers are going to knock some teams down a peg.
backingthepack.com
Caitlin Clark happens, but NC State beats Iowa, 94-81
Caitlin Clark did what Caitlin Clark does, which is score points in bunches, but it was NC State that had the better collective effort and got the victory as a result. Clark was nothing short of fantastic, particularly in carrying her team back into the game in the fourth quarter, but the Wolfpack had answers.
WTKR
Jennings latest Monarch to enter transfer portal
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Days after Old Dominion running back Blake Watson announced he has entered the transfer portal, one of the Monarchs' biggest weapons through the air has followed suit. Wide receiver Ali Jennings announced that he's also entering the portal on Thursday, declaring his intentions on social media. "There...
WTKR
Green Run, Maury square off in Class 5 state semifinal
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- For the second straight season, a battle of Hampton Roads heavyweights will meet to decide who will compete for a Class 5 state championship. Maury and Green Run collide in a rematch of their 2021 showdown. "I know it's going to be even more than just...
backingthepack.com
Scholarship NC State football players will receive $25k in NIL money in 2023
Earlier in the week, the Pack of Wolves NIL collective announced that beginning in 2023, it plans to provide each scholarship football athlete at NC State $25,000 for monthly appearances with local charities or businesses. From their press release:. “We sought to create an enhanced NIL organization with a high...
WTKR
Michael Vick addresses Warwick football team ahead of state semifinals
NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Michael Vick was the best football player to ever walk the halls of Warwick High School. Thursday saw the Raiders of the present get to hear from the hero of the past. The Warwick alumnus Vick addressed the 2022 football team on Thursday morning in the...
Inside Nova
Brentsville gets another shot at Phoebus in state semifinals
A year ago, a broken right pinkie toe kept Loren White sidelined until three days before Brentsville’s first state semifinal appearance. White, the team’s head coach, discovered the injury after Brentsville trainer Emily Sterling urged him to get it checked out. Two days after the Tigers beat Meridian on Bryce Jackson’s last-second touchdown in the Class 3, Region B final, White had surgery to repair the damaged digit.
WAVY News 10
Sportscenter anchor, alum speaking ODU graduation
Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Two residents displaced following house fire...
maceandcrown.com
Photos of the Week
Elena Harris is a speech pathology major and photography minor graduating in the spring of 2023. Outside of the Mace and Crown, Elena enjoys the ODU experience...
Spotlight & shout-out | Character in upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie sports NSU gear
NORFOLK, Va. — "Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas" on Lifetime stars a main character, who wears Norfolk State University (NSU) gear during most of the film. Longtime casting director turned executive producer Tracy "Twinkie" Byrd told 13News Now visibility and representation means everything to her. "I like to...
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia
- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city
Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working …. ‘Santa Looks Like Me’ event at Waterside highlights …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Western Branch prepares for first state semifinal …. The Bruins face Freedom out of Woodbridge, VA. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 13. Fantasy Football...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Georgia Peach Boutique Opening In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers searching for home décor and women’s clothing gifts have a new option to check out in Hilton Village. The George Peach is opening its doors to the public following an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Saturday, December 3. Located at 10377 Warwick Blvd....
This Is North Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in North Carolina.
altavistajournal.com
Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School
Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
‘Making a Splash’: Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck hosts State of City Address
Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck is hosting a State of the City address Thursday morning.
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
Comments / 0