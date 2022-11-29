ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auburn.edu

Auburn pharmacy professor Kavookjian helps ring NASDAQ opening bell in honor of diabetes research exploits

Spanning the country, working with Diabetes Care and Education Specialists, health care professionals and leaders of other diabetes organizations, every day is about diabetes awareness for Jan Kavookjian. As national Diabetes Awareness Month comes to a close, she is particularly excited about some of the advances she has seen, improving the lives of the more than 37 million people in the United States living with diabetes.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy