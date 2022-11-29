TALLAHASSE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won four of its last five games against Virginia, travels to play the Cavaliers on Saturday, December 4, 2022 at the John Paul Jones Arena in the 2022-23 ACC opener for both teams. The Seminoles have won two consecutive games against Virginia including their dramatic, come-from-behind buzzer-beating win over the Cavaliers, 64-63, at Virginia on February 26, 2022 on Virginia’s home court. Matthew Cleveland, the 2022 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, gave the Seminoles the win on a last second shot which gave the Seminoles the ACC road victory. Florida State’s game against Virginia is the first of two times the teams are scheduled to meet this season with the second meeting coming in Tallahassee on January 14, 2022. Following Saturday’s game at Virginia, the Seminoles have a week off for final exams before playing host to Louisville on December 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO