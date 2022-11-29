Read full article on original website
Soccer Has Three United Soccer Coaches All-Americans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State soccer team has three student-athletes named All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches as announced on Friday Afternoon. Jenna Nighswonger was named a First Team All-American and Cristina Roque and Jody Brown were named to the third team. This is the first All-American honor for all three Seminoles.
Muzito Earns Scholarship for the ACC’s Future Educators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In conjunction with the 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game, the Atlantic Coast Conference has named 15 student-athletes as recipients of the 2022 Go Teach Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway. Sophomore swimmer Gloria Muzito was selected as the winner from Florida State. Each will receive $2,500 on...
M. Basketball Travels To Virginia To Open ACC Play
TALLAHASSE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won four of its last five games against Virginia, travels to play the Cavaliers on Saturday, December 4, 2022 at the John Paul Jones Arena in the 2022-23 ACC opener for both teams. The Seminoles have won two consecutive games against Virginia including their dramatic, come-from-behind buzzer-beating win over the Cavaliers, 64-63, at Virginia on February 26, 2022 on Virginia’s home court. Matthew Cleveland, the 2022 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, gave the Seminoles the win on a last second shot which gave the Seminoles the ACC road victory. Florida State’s game against Virginia is the first of two times the teams are scheduled to meet this season with the second meeting coming in Tallahassee on January 14, 2022. Following Saturday’s game at Virginia, the Seminoles have a week off for final exams before playing host to Louisville on December 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Soccer Wins Atlantic Region Staff of the Year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Head coach Brian Pensky and the rest of the Florida State coaching staff were named the Atlantic Region Staff of the year. This is Pensky’s second straight Region Staff of the Year award. Pensky and the rest of the coaching staff have led Florida State...
Beata Olsson Wins NCAA Elite 90 Award
CARY, N.C. – Junior forward Beata Olsson was recognized on Friday night before the College Cup semifinal as the recipient of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Elite 90 award. A native of Enkoping, Sweden, Olsson has a 3.98 GPA in Environment and Society. The Elite 90,...
Payton Named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton is the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, it was announced Wednesday afternoon. Payton is the third Seminole to win the award and first since 2012. Payton, from Miami, finished with 29 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks...
Nighswonger Named MAC Hermann Award Semifinalist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jenna Nighswonger has been named a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist as announced by the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club on Wednesday afternoon. The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded annually since...
Latson Delivers in 92-87 Win at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. – Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson came up big for the Seminoles down the stretch, recording 27 points as FSU hung on for a 92-87 win at Wisconsin on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. The win marks the Seminoles’ (8-1) 10th...
Noles Prepare for NCAA Tournament Opener Against Northern Iowa
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team (19-10, 11-7) begin its 24th NCAA Tournament on Friday evening in Minneapolis, Minn., when they take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (26-7, 17-1). First serve is set for 5:30 p.m. inside of Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota. ESPN+ plus will have the coverage with Emma Carpenter (Play-by-Play), Meredith Uram-Nelson (Color) and Connor O’Neal (Sideline) on the call.
Women’s Basketball Prepares for ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Wisconsin
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball prepares for its 15th ACC/Big Ten Challenge when it faces Wisconsin on the road on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. TV: The ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup can be streamed on Big Ten+, which is available to Big...
