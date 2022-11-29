Read full article on original website
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: The Race for Mayor in Philadelphia Officially Just Got Nasty
Plus, Quinta Brunson wins a major award and police identify the "Boy in the Box” after more than 60 years. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
Philadelphia City Council approves permanent 10 p.m. curfew
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's summertime curfew could soon become permanent. City council passed a bill Thursday afternoon that would make the summer curfew permanent.Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson proposed the legislation and is a mother herself.Gilmore Richardson says her goal is to protect Philadelphia's young people who all too often fall victim to the city's violence."There are too many young people who have been involved in crime or criminal incidents simply because they have been out late at night," she said.Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a bill requiring anyone 17 years old and younger to be home by 10 p.m.There...
billypenn.com
What to know about Helen Gym, the mayoral candidate who is one of Philly’s most prominent progressive voices
What do four former city councilmembers, a former city controller, a former municipal judge, and a local grocery store magnate have in common? They’re all Democratic contenders for Philadelphia mayor in 2023. Add another name to that list: Helen Gym has entered the chat. A member of City Council...
Thursday is the deadline for Philly’s Homestead Exemption
The clock is ticking for Philadelphia homeowners to take advantage of the city’s revamped Homestead Exemption program. The state-set deadline to apply is Thursday. Applications can be submitted online, by phone, or by mail. The application must be postmarked by Dec. 1. “There is no income or age requirement...
Pandemic curfew soon to be permanent fixture in Philly
Philadelphia implemented a curfew for teens amid a rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Now, City Council has approved a measure to make the nighttime restrictions for young people permanent. The curfew requires those under 18 to be inside by 10 p.m. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said there...
billypenn.com
Will the city’s new curfew reduce violence? Philly teens think it’s unlikely
City Council is about to make the city’s earlier curfew for minors permanent, in an effort to stem violence involving Philadelphians younger than 18 — but some Philly teens find that outcome unlikely. The city’s existing curfew law dates back to the 1950s, with amendments enacted in the...
penncapital-star.com
Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid
PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
'Tree equity' can decrease Philly neighborhood gun violence, new Penn study says
A new study from the University of Pennsylvania shows evidence revealing that making the most deprived neighborhoods more green could lead to nearly 10% fewer shootings.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Philadelphia
Philadelphia (or Philly for short) is a great city, but sometimes you just need to get out of the concrete jungle and explore what else is out there. Luckily, the city is surrounded by small towns, historical landmarks, beautiful nature trails and iconic areas – all perfect for a day trip from Philadelphia. So whether you’re looking to explore some history, get your tourist on, or want to take a hike, here are 20 day trips from Philadelphia that are definitely worth the trip.
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
philadelphiaweekly.com
20 Best Hoagie Spots in Philly: 5-Star Sandwiches from Philadelphia Delis & Italian Markets
First things first, we do Hoagies in Philly, not subs. A hoagie is a sandwich on a long roll, cut down the middle but never, ever sliced all the way through. Filled with deli meat, veggies, condiments, and tons of cheese, here are the 20 best hoagies in Philadelphia!. 1....
eastcoasttraveller.com
What State Is Philadelphia In?
Philadelphia is a city of many neighborhoods with distinct personalities. The city reflects the heritage of the Quaker ancestry of its founder, William Penn. The city was also the location of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. Philadelphia is located on the Fall Line, which...
tmabucks.com
Philadelphia Commuter Benefit Law To Take Effect Beginning December 31, 2022
Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and SEPTA recently announced that effective December 31, 2022, Title 9 of The Philadelphia Code will require large employers in Philadelphia to offer a mass transit program to covered employees. Commuter benefits allow employees to save by setting aside money tax-free from their paychecks every month to spend on public transportation and carpool expenses.
2 Supermarkets Lead the Pack in Sales for the Philadelphia Region
Two supermarkets in the Philadelphia region dominate sales, making up more than 56 percent of the local grocery store market, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Giant holds 30 percent of the grocery store market share while ShopRite has a 26.6 percent share in the eight county area, according...
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Police to Reveal ID of ‘Boy in the Box' Next Week, Sources Say
More than six decades since an unidentified boy was found dead and abandoned in Philadelphia, police have identified the child and are set to reveal the boy's name next week, sources confirmed with NBC10. On February 25, 1957, a boy between the ages of 3 and 7, was found dead,...
Arrest made in brutal beating, robbery in South Philadelphia
The suspect is seen on video repeatedly punching one victim and knocking the second unconscious.
CBS 3 in Philadelphia announces major changes
Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
