The 49ers are up against it with their short-term IR, and now they’re facing another significant injury that could push them to their limit. Running back Elijah Mitchell suffered an MCL sprain in Week 12 that is expected to keep him out at least through the regular season. Typically putting a player like that on IR with the intention of bringing him back would be an easy call. Placing him there opens a roster spot and allows the team to utilize that roster spot on a different player.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO