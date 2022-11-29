ALABAMA, USA — Alabama voters approved every single amendment on the ballot earlier this month, and those amendments are now in effect in Alabama. “I am constantly proud to live in a democracy where citizens vote to let their voices be heard,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement Monday. “Today, as we have certified our general election results, including the 10 statewide constitutional amendments and our streamlined state constitution, I would again like to thank the people of Alabama for coming out to the polls and casting their votes. I am also beyond grateful for their confidence and support. We have a lot of work left to do, but I am confident that Alabama’s best days are still ahead.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO