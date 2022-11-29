Read full article on original website
Tribe’s recognition, school demolition, leaving the state: Down in Alabama
In the final weeks of Sen. Richard Shelby’s career in politics, we could see a push to get federal recognition for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians. Demolition is taking place at the old Huntsville High School building that dates back to 1928. When folks leave Alabama, they’re usually...
Helena Duncan named Business Council of Alabama’s new president and CEO
The influential Business Council of Alabama announced Wednesday it has chosen Helena Duncan, the organization’s senior vice president of operations and investor relations, as its next president and CEO -- the first Black person to be the group’s president. “Helena Duncan has the experience, talent and perspective to...
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
Leaders share hopes for Alabama senator-elect Katie Britt
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results of the midterm election are now final, making Kattie Britt officially Alabama’s next U.S. senator. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Governor Kay Ivey confirmed the votes on . Britt will replace the state’s longest-serving U.S. Senator, Richard Shelby, who’s leaving big shoes for her to fill.
Civil rights icon Fred Gray will work ‘until justice rolls down like water’
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Super 7, BCA, medical pot: Down in Alabama
The Super 7 is underway at Jerdin-Hare Stadium in Auburn -- and, so far, an eighth-grader has stolen the show. Jere Adcock is retiring after 27 years as the head coach at Decatur High. The Business Council of Alabama has chosen a new president and CEO. Birmingham’s City Council has...
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in eight counties/parishes in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through December 10 due to tornadoes. The following counties/parishes are impacted:. · Montgomery in Alabama. · Caldwell and Bossier in Louisiana...
Alabama’s new concealed carry law won’t apply to Redstone Arsenal
A new bill repealing the permit requirement to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama goes into effect Jan. 1, however, firearm possession is still restricted on the Redstone Arsenal.
Alabama's constitutional amendments now in effect
ALABAMA, USA — Alabama voters approved every single amendment on the ballot earlier this month, and those amendments are now in effect in Alabama. “I am constantly proud to live in a democracy where citizens vote to let their voices be heard,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement Monday. “Today, as we have certified our general election results, including the 10 statewide constitutional amendments and our streamlined state constitution, I would again like to thank the people of Alabama for coming out to the polls and casting their votes. I am also beyond grateful for their confidence and support. We have a lot of work left to do, but I am confident that Alabama’s best days are still ahead.”
Where people in Alabama are moving to the most
Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
Cotton Harvests Near Completion in Georgia
The Georgia Cotton Commission (GCC) and University of Georgia (UGA) Extension Cotton Team encourage growers to go ahead and pick what crop remains in the field. Camp Hand, UGA Extension cotton agronomist, estimates Georgia producers are approximately 80% to 90% done harvesting this year’s crop. Only a small portion remain.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you live in Alabama, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that you should visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their delicious food and service.
Alabama tornado count stands at 12 after this week’s storms
Twelve tornadoes struck Alabama during a round of severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service was wrapping up storm surveys on Friday and have now confirmed 12 tornadoes, one of which killed two people in Montgomery County. The latest addition to the list was an EF-1 tornado...
Alabama attorney general sues state’s ethics commission
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Ethics Commission seeking to have one of the commission’s recent advisory opinions overturned. The lawsuit, filed Monday, involves decisions made in the 2021 ethics cases of former Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley and...
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Prattville (AL)
Prattville is situated in Alabama, United States. It is a beautiful city in Autauga and Elmore counties. This growing city has a population size of 38,286, making it one of the most populated cities in Alabama. It is fondly called “The Fountain City” due to the beautiful Artesian wells all...
Sign-Up Deadline in Georgia is December 2
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Georgia has been conducting a sign-up for four regionally-focused conservation projects funded through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). But, the ranking date for all eligible producers in the project areas being offered is December 2, 2022. The Georgia RCPP projects in...
Meteorological winter starts today; what to expect from the weather
The first day of meteorological winter is today, Dec. 1. Meteorological winter is made up of the next three months: December, January and February. Meteorological spring begins on March 1. Meteorological winter runs on a different schedule than astronomical winter, which will begin with the winter solstice on Wednesday, Dec....
What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table
Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022
The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022 will be held December 4–10, with 500 participants helping take 1,000 head of cattle through some of the last “Old Florida” style lands. According to a story from the University of Florida/IFAS, to celebrate the previous drives and to salute over...
