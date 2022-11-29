ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Leaders share hopes for Alabama senator-elect Katie Britt

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results of the midterm election are now final, making Kattie Britt officially Alabama’s next U.S. senator. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Governor Kay Ivey confirmed the votes on . Britt will replace the state’s longest-serving U.S. Senator, Richard Shelby, who’s leaving big shoes for her to fill.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Super 7, BCA, medical pot: Down in Alabama

The Super 7 is underway at Jerdin-Hare Stadium in Auburn -- and, so far, an eighth-grader has stolen the show. Jere Adcock is retiring after 27 years as the head coach at Decatur High. The Business Council of Alabama has chosen a new president and CEO. Birmingham’s City Council has...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama's constitutional amendments now in effect

ALABAMA, USA — Alabama voters approved every single amendment on the ballot earlier this month, and those amendments are now in effect in Alabama. “I am constantly proud to live in a democracy where citizens vote to let their voices be heard,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement Monday. “Today, as we have certified our general election results, including the 10 statewide constitutional amendments and our streamlined state constitution, I would again like to thank the people of Alabama for coming out to the polls and casting their votes. I am also beyond grateful for their confidence and support. We have a lot of work left to do, but I am confident that Alabama’s best days are still ahead.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Where people in Alabama are moving to the most

Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment

As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
AUBURN, AL
southeastagnet.com

Cotton Harvests Near Completion in Georgia

The Georgia Cotton Commission (GCC) and University of Georgia (UGA) Extension Cotton Team encourage growers to go ahead and pick what crop remains in the field. Camp Hand, UGA Extension cotton agronomist, estimates Georgia producers are approximately 80% to 90% done harvesting this year’s crop. Only a small portion remain.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Alabama tornado count stands at 12 after this week’s storms

Twelve tornadoes struck Alabama during a round of severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service was wrapping up storm surveys on Friday and have now confirmed 12 tornadoes, one of which killed two people in Montgomery County. The latest addition to the list was an EF-1 tornado...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama attorney general sues state’s ethics commission

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Ethics Commission seeking to have one of the commission’s recent advisory opinions overturned. The lawsuit, filed Monday, involves decisions made in the 2021 ethics cases of former Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley and...
ALABAMA STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Prattville (AL)

Prattville is situated in Alabama, United States. It is a beautiful city in Autauga and Elmore counties. This growing city has a population size of 38,286, making it one of the most populated cities in Alabama. It is fondly called “The Fountain City” due to the beautiful Artesian wells all...
PRATTVILLE, AL
southeastagnet.com

Sign-Up Deadline in Georgia is December 2

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Georgia has been conducting a sign-up for four regionally-focused conservation projects funded through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). But, the ranking date for all eligible producers in the project areas being offered is December 2, 2022. The Georgia RCPP projects in...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Meteorological winter starts today; what to expect from the weather

The first day of meteorological winter is today, Dec. 1. Meteorological winter is made up of the next three months: December, January and February. Meteorological spring begins on March 1. Meteorological winter runs on a different schedule than astronomical winter, which will begin with the winter solstice on Wednesday, Dec....
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table

Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
MOBILE, AL
southeastagnet.com

Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022

The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022 will be held December 4–10, with 500 participants helping take 1,000 head of cattle through some of the last “Old Florida” style lands. According to a story from the University of Florida/IFAS, to celebrate the previous drives and to salute over...
SAINT CLOUD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy