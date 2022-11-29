Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama has two young wide receivers in position to be stars next season
Alabama fans thoroughly enjoyed the greatest collection of wide receivers in the 2017 recruiting class. Jaylen Waddle made it a quartet a year later, but the trio of Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, and Henry Ruggs III had Brian Daboll/Steve Sarkisian rejoicing, quarterbacks happy, and defensive backs scared to death. Some thought the 2021 class of receivers would bring the same excitement; however, Agiye Hall is at Texas and Christian Leary is in the transfer portal.
Sterling Dixon, nation's No. 6 linebacker, commits to Alabama over Auburn, LSU
Mobile Christian (Alabama) star Sterling Dixon, the nation's No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2024, publicly committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over Auburn and LSU on Thursday afternoon: But the truth is the 6-foot-3, 211-pound 'backer has been locked in to future in Tuscaloosa for much longer ...
Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level
Tennessee fan gets Vols victory over Alabama tattooed on him. The post Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to all players in the transfer portal from November
Coaching staff changes may be coming soon for Alabama football, but the exodus of players is happening. Six athletes entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal in November. One removed his name — Khyree Jackson — but he will re-enter next Monday. The Crimson Tide mostly had...
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tdalabamamag.com
Why missing out on the CFP may be a blessing in disguise for Alabama?
Not meeting primary goals is a difficult experience, regardless of what stage in life someone is in. The University of Alabama football program enters each season with two goals. Nick Saban wants to win a Southeastern Conference Championship and a national championship. Alabama is out of the conversation for both with two losses as it has been a disappointing season, despite having 10 wins, by the Crimson Tide’s standard. Tide fans were hoping the College Football Playoff Committee would give the team a break and have it at No. 5 in the rankings; however, Alabama came in at No. 6.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility
Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
Rucker: Vols' ridiculous defense needs a nickname
Imagine one of the basketball gods approaches you and offers you a deal. You can have either the best offense in the game or the best defense in the game. You must pick one. You can’t have both. Greed is a sin in basketball heaven. If you’re a fan,...
East Tennessean
Bucs stun Vanderbilt with women’s basketball victory
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – The ETSU Bucs women’s basketball team continues their strong start to the season following a 44-31 Power 5 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Fresh off a trip to Las Vegas to participate in the UNLV Thanksgiving MTE where the Bucs were...
WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials
Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
Pearl-Cohn Looks to Win First Football State Championship in 25 Years
Pearl-Cohn (12-2) is taking on Anderson County (14-0) this weekend to declare a winner of the 4A BlueCross Bowl. The Firebirds won 4A Region 5 and have cruised through the playoffs to this point. Last week they beat Haywood (13-1) who scored over 60 points two times in this year’s playoffs giving them their first loss of the season. Pearl-Cohn was able to match their offensive output and win the game 53-47.
tigerdroppings.com
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Loses His Mind After Ejection, Goes After Ref
To say Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse lost his cool late in Wednesday's game against VCU, would be an understatement. Stackhouse went bonkers after Commodores senior Liam Robbins received a technical foul after his dunk for tapping his head after... (The Spun)
Tennessee Tribune
State Legislators Disrespect TSU Officials
The calendar may say it’s 2022, but in the minds of some Tennessee Republican legislators it might as well be 1852 or 1962 in terms of how little regard they have for Black institutions and officials. A few days ago the state legislature held what amounted to the ugliest...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WKRN
'A threat to national security'
Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Franklin home at center of debate over historic preservation. A historic home in Franklin -- which survived the Civil War and was owned by...
How To Watch the 2022 NASCAR Champions Week Awards Ceremony
NASCAR Champions week is here and the 2022 NASCAR Awards are just around the corner. The show will not be... The post How To Watch the 2022 NASCAR Champions Week Awards Ceremony appeared first on Outsider.
Current, former Alabama prison guards charged with bribery
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of […]
wpln.org
What an elusive island on the Cumberland tells us about Nashville’s first big business — buying and selling enslaved people
In the Cumberland River, near Old Hickory, there’s an elusive island. Hill’s Island is 20 acres of uncharted land, filled with a pawpaw grove, dotted with tall red maples and hackberries, and inhabited by the occasional deer or raccoon. You wouldn’t know by looking at it today, but...
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
