southeastagnet.com
Cotton Harvests Near Completion in Georgia
The Georgia Cotton Commission (GCC) and University of Georgia (UGA) Extension Cotton Team encourage growers to go ahead and pick what crop remains in the field. Camp Hand, UGA Extension cotton agronomist, estimates Georgia producers are approximately 80% to 90% done harvesting this year’s crop. Only a small portion remain.
southeastagnet.com
Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022
The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022 will be held December 4–10, with 500 participants helping take 1,000 head of cattle through some of the last “Old Florida” style lands. According to a story from the University of Florida/IFAS, to celebrate the previous drives and to salute over...
southeastagnet.com
Sign-Up Deadline in Georgia is December 2
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Georgia has been conducting a sign-up for four regionally-focused conservation projects funded through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). But, the ranking date for all eligible producers in the project areas being offered is December 2, 2022. The Georgia RCPP projects in...
