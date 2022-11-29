ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
Deadspin

Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!

I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Red Sox news: Xander Bogaerts drama, Rafael Devers extension, a JD Martinez reunion?!

Which will happen first, the Red Sox making a significant move, or their fans having a total meltdown from all the rumors and conflicting reports?. It’s been described as the most wonderful time of the year high-stakes offseason since 2012-13, when Ben Cherington had to rebuild the roster and restore faith in the team. Chaim Bloom has an even more difficult tightrope to navigate; there’s no David Ortiz to anchor the team anymore, and no one on this roster pitches like Jon Lester.
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

2022 MLB Winter Meetings: What to expect from the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If the Philadelphia Phillies' magical postseason run has you itching for baseball news, saddle up. The hot stove should heat up quite a bit starting Sunday. The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings will get underway on Sunday. The four-day conference typically is a busy one for the transaction...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

'Team Harrelson' helping Mets legend fight Alzheimer's

NEW YORK -- After learning that he had Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, former Major League shortstop Bud Harrelson, best known for his four decades as a Mets shortstop, third-base coach and manager, decided to go public about his illness. He wanted people to know what he was going through and not feel alone if they, too, were affected by the disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atlantanewsfirst.com

Former Braves pitcher Gaylord Perry dies at 84

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023

The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
InsideTheRangers

Former Foes: Mike Maddux Excited to Join Bruce Bochy on Rangers

Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and manager Bruce Bochy are baseball contemporaries working together for the first time. New Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and new manager Bruce Bochy go way back. But as Major League players and coaches, the pair have never worked together before. That will change...

