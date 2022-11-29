ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikola Jokic thinks Rockets should run more offense through Alperen Sengun

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo by Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In a battle of international big men, second-year Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun lost the battle in Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets and back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

But with 18 points (50% FG) and 7 rebounds in 23 minutes, which continues a strong offensive season to date, Sengun clearly made an impression on the Serbian center, who finished with 32 points (64.7% FG), 12 rebounds and 8 assists in just 27 minutes.

In postgame comments, Jokic made it clear he believes head coach Stephen Silas and the Rockets should be running more of their offense through the 20-year-old Turkish prospect.

Here’s what the Denver big man said after being informed that Sengun (who looks at Jokic as an idol) models his game after Jokic:

I think he’s really talented. Maybe this is going to sound weird, but I think they need to play a little bit more through him. Sometimes they look a little bit more stagnant… with all their 3s.

This guy has the talent. He can pass the ball, He can post up, he has the touch around the rim. You can see some different moves that he’s made.

Sengun had 14 shot attempts in just 23 minutes during Monday’s loss, though almost none of Houston’s starters played in the fourth quarter due to the lopsided score. The Rockets shot 44 3-pointers as a team.

It will not take long to see if Silas and the Rockets adjust their game plan. The teams meet again on Wednesday in Denver. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central.

