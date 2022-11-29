Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa Defensive End Transfer Anthony Goodlow
The Cowboys’ coaching staff has offered a second Tulsa defensive transfer this week. After offering Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright on Wednesday, Oklahoma State offered defensive end Anthony Goodlow on Friday morning. Listed at 6-foot-4, 286 pounds, Goodlow had 44 tackles for the Golden Hurricane this past season, including eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He was an All-AAC Second Team selection this season.
247Sports
Report: Barry Odom interviews for Tulsa job
Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at Tulsa, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins who made the announcement on Twitter. Odom is in his third season with the Razorbacks after a four-year stint as the head coach at Missouri. "I’ve learned Barry...
Tulsa transfer LB Justin Wright gets quick Oklahoma State offer
It was not long after Tulsa graduate transfer linebacker Justin Wright entered the portal that Oklahoma State was in contact to extend an offer. The Cowboys made a quick move in their pursuit of the 6-foot-2, 244-pound middle linebacker. Wright earned second team all-conference honors in the American this season...
Longhorns WR Coach Brennan Marion Interviewing for Head Coaching Job
The Texas Longhorns star wide receiver coach has been connected with the head coaching vacancy with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Set for Big 12/Big East Battle With No. 8 UConn.
Oklahoma State is set to face its toughest challenge so far this season as the Pokes travel to Storrs, CT, for a Big 12/Big East Showdown game against No. 8 UConn. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on FS1 with Kevin Kugler and Bill Raftery on the call. As always, Dave Hunziker and John Holcomb will be on the radio call.
tulsapeople.com
True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster
Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
Oklahoma's Connection To Tragic Piece Of Baseball History
In the storied history of Major League Baseball, only one player has ever died because of an on-field incident. In 1920, Cleveland's Ray Chapman was killed by a pitch thrown by Yankee Carl Mays. A Tulsa man wrote a book on the incident and it's been turned into a documentary, which is now streaming.
Backfield mates post big numbers in Heritage Hall's 3A championship win
By Ty Loftis | Photos by Michael Kinney Heritage Hall running back River Faulkner, left, blocks for his quarterback, Andy Bass EDMOND - Heritage Hall finished off the year as Class 3A state champions. It was junior quarterback Andy Bass and senior running back River Faulkner who led the ...
Drivers Lining Up For 37th Chili Bowl Nationals In Tulsa
More than 100 drivers have already signed up for the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa. The current list of drivers features several from Oklahoma including the defending champion Tanner Thorson. The deadline for early entry is December 9th the event gets underway on January 9th and runs through the 14th.
MySanAntonio
Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated...
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
pokesreport.com
Watching Kids You Know Do Something Special
STILLWATER – I wouldn’t normally publish a picture that I’m included in. Believe me when I tell you Pat Kinnison, our chief photographer at Pokes Report, loves to takes shots of me on the sidelines where I’m not sucking in my gut. I’m not real fond, like many people of seeing myself in pictures, but the one above this story makes me happy. I’ve watching those two young me grow up. Gage Gundy followed his middle brother Gunnar as the starting quarterback at Stillwater High School. I remember Gage rolling around as a kid and playing around with all the other coaches kids on bowl trips. I remember his youth football days as a defensive end and linebacker. I know some stories there.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
ocolly.com
Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma
As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
405magazine.com
OKC’s Ongoing Transformation
Celebrating our city’s past, present and future. The renaissance that Oklahoma City has experienced in the past four decades is something many people alive today will never have the privilege of living through. Longtime residents will tell you — they hardly recognize our town here in 2022. What once resembled (from certain angles, at least) a large Dust Bowl-era truck stop is now a bustling metropolis gaining national attention for its innovation and growth. Join us as we journey through The Big Friendly’s remarkable transformation; the past we revere, the present we relish and the future we eagerly anticipate.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations
Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
KFOR
Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!
Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
News On 6
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
Comments / 1