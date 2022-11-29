Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking at “Annika Place” Will Bring Affordable Rental Housing to Traverse City
Another housing project is heading for a northern Michigan community that promises affordability for low-income residents. The $14.7 million project in Traverse City will offer affordable rental rates for residents who earn between 30-80% of the area median income. Now that ground is broken, 53 new apartment units will be coming to TC, by way of “Annika Place.”
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Up North Voice
Christmas in the Village schedule of events
ROSCOMMON – The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 45th Annual Christmas in the Village on Dec. 3 at various venues throughout the community. 8:30-11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at the Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr. Sponsored by Roscommon High School Marching Bucks. 10 a.m. to...
My North.com
Fine Dining Reimagined at Traverse City’s Modern Bird
At Modern Bird, fine dining is reimagined one dollop of ranch butter at a time. Whether you are in search of malted sticky buns, venison loins, a plump loaf of cheese bread or key lime pie, this new restaurant in Traverse City has it all. This article first appeared in...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Building inspector brings concerns to Osceola board
MARION – Tony Gagliardo, Building Official/Inspector for Osceola County, discussed violation letters at a recent Osceola County personnel and administration committee meeting and said he is working on rewriting it. Gagliardo shared several letters from other counties for the Committee to review. He expressed concerns on the Prosecutor’s office...
Up North Voice
Wildlife artist brings awareness to the AuSable
My tires made crunching sounds on the loose stone as I slowly rolled down the driveway to interview local artist and business Owner Kim Diment. Wild turkeys and a pair of Whitetailed Deer greet me at her home studio, located on the banks of the AuSable River. The at-ease animal...
Up North Voice
Christmas in Fairview tonight
FAIRVIEW – The Fairview Community in Oscoda County is celebrating its Annual Christmas in Fairview Events at the four corners area of downtown. 5 p.m. – Free cup of soup from Bill’s Market for a donation of cash or a toy to His Love Family Resources. 5:30...
Up North Voice
Cheboygan troopers help with Christmas wish
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY -The State Trooper Outreach Partnership (STOP) teamed up with the Michigan State Police (MSP) St. Ignace and Gaylord Posts Nov. 30 to fulfill a Christmas wish for a very special young lady, Summer Lahaie. Summer is nine years old and has a terminal illness that has taken a...
Up North Voice
‘Don’ Kern of Elk Lake
Donald “Don” E. Kern of Elk Lake / Gladwin, Michigan has passed. No services are planned at this time and cremation has taken place. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Donald “Don”, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree. ###. We...
My North.com
Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think
Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
YAHOO!
State health department withdraws appeal in Iron Pig case
GAYLORD — A nearly two-year legal skirmish involving a Gaylord bar and restaurant, COVID-19 restrictions and the legal authority that state officials relied on for issuing those measures is apparently coming to an end. The state has decided to withdraw an appeal before the Court of Appeals of a...
Up North Voice
Book fair and Grandparents Day
HALE – Mrs. Shellenbarger does a lot of things behind the scenes to set up our incredible book fair. The planning for the book fair starts months before. They set dates around conferences in the fall and reading month in the spring. Volunteers are needed to run the book fair, and Mrs. Shellenbarger oversees the book fair all week, taking care of problems, needs, and scheduling. Volunteers are trained on the procedures for running the cash register, and Mrs. Shellenbarger gives them any information they need to help with running the book fair. She also schedules classrooms for previewing the book fair and sets up our Grandparents’ Day. Grandparents’ Day was also a huge success. We had lots of happy grandparents there enjoying their time with their grandkids. NHS helped set up that event and helped spread the word to all the students and their own families.
Up North Voice
Dwight Provoast, 76, of Hale
Dwight Ervin Provoast, age 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home in Hale, MI surrounded by his family. He was born on October 25, 1946, in Detroit, MI to Walter and Lota (Horning) Provoast. On June 10, 1967, he married Suzanne Whitten in Saginaw, MI....
Up North Voice
Irene Stevenson, 95, of Gladwin
Irene Stevenson, 98, of Gladwin was born on December 9th, 1926, in Taylor Township, Telreka, Michigan to William and Genevieve Sell in the family home at Telegraph and Eureka Roads. Interestingly, her birth was not registered with the State of Michigan until later in life when her brother Kenneth, signed...
Up North Voice
Peggy Olsen, 87, of Grayling
Peggy Louise Olsen, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022, in Grayling, MI. She is survived by her loving son Allen Olsen. At this time the family wishes to remember her privately. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties...
Up North Voice
Luella Broka, 95, of Beaverton
Luella J. Broka, 95, of Beaverton, Michigan, left this earth to be with her Lord on Friday November 25, 2022. Luella was born November 27, 1926, in Hope, Michigan to Daniel and Anna (Ashbrook) Broka the ninth of eleven children. She was raised on various farms in Gladwin County. Before...
2 hunters rescued after falling into Northern Michigan river
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI – Two hunters were rescued from a Michigan river when a conservation officer happened to see them struggling, WPBN/WGTU reports. An officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was patrolling around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in Kalkaska County near Rainbow Jim’s Boat Launch when they noticed the hunters in the Manistee River, the report said.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Amish couple critical after vehicle-buggy crash
An Amish couple were critically injured and alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a vehicle rear-ending an Amish buggy Sunday evening, November 27th on East Colonville Road. A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place in Sheridan Township near South...
Up North Voice
‘Pops’ Lindsey, 70, of Gladwin
James Douglas Lindsey born May 24, 1952, in his family home in Anniston, Alabama to Whiley Lee Lindsey and Willie Christine Gihn. From the age of eight James was raised by his loving foster parents Edna and Ellis Young in Otchee, Alabama. At the age of 16 he was released...
Up North Voice
Sarah Goemaere, 45, of Gladwin, formerly of Escanaba
Sarah Goemaere, 45, of Gladwin, MI passed away at My Michigan Medical Center, Midland, MI on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Sarah was born August 2, 1977 in Escanaba, MI the daughter of Warren and Mariette (Bidwell) Goemaere. Sarah and her loving partner had one son: Gabe and he is the apple of her eye. She would often accompany him on his trips to the farmers market in Gladwin, MI where he sold handmade bread.
