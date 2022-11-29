HALE – Mrs. Shellenbarger does a lot of things behind the scenes to set up our incredible book fair. The planning for the book fair starts months before. They set dates around conferences in the fall and reading month in the spring. Volunteers are needed to run the book fair, and Mrs. Shellenbarger oversees the book fair all week, taking care of problems, needs, and scheduling. Volunteers are trained on the procedures for running the cash register, and Mrs. Shellenbarger gives them any information they need to help with running the book fair. She also schedules classrooms for previewing the book fair and sets up our Grandparents’ Day. Grandparents’ Day was also a huge success. We had lots of happy grandparents there enjoying their time with their grandkids. NHS helped set up that event and helped spread the word to all the students and their own families.

