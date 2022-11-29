Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey-Shotzi At Survivor Series Trashed As “Single Worst Match I’ve Seen” By Former Writer
The Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at Survivor Series was criticized heavily by a former WWE writer. At WWE Survivor Series, there were only two championship matches on the Premium Live Event from Boston. One of those matches saw Ronda Rousey defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi, who earned the title shot on Smackdown in the weeks leading up to the show.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock’s Possible WWE Return Being Discussed Along With Deadline For WrestleMania Involvement
It could be time to smell what The Rock is cooking in WWE again although a recent report suggests it’s up to the People’s Champion to decide. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is arguably the biggest movie star in the world and you could even say he’s one of the most well-known celebrities as well. It would be a huge thing for WWE to get him to come back to wrestling for at least one more match, or perhaps two of them.
ComicBook
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
tjrwrestling.net
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Writer Believes It’s The “Perfect Time” For Sami Zayn To Be Betrayed
A former WWE writer thinks the company has now found the “perfect time” for The Bloodline to break everyone’s hearts and betray Sami Zayn. At Survivor Series Sami Zayn made where his loyalty lies very clear as he nailed Kevin Owens with a low blow and Helluva Kick before leaving his former best friend at the mercy of Jey Uso to allow The Bloodline to pick up the win inside WarGames. Zayn has received rave reviews for his work with the group but many wonder how long the good times can last.
PWMania
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
tjrwrestling.net
Potential Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At Royal Rumble
A potential spoiler has been revealed regarding Ronda Rousey’s next challenger for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title. Ronda Rousey successfully defended the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi last Saturday, November 26th at Survivor Series. It was an easy win for Rousey, who won the Smackdown Women’s Title for the second time at Extreme Rules in October.
tjrwrestling.net
Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has reflected on his reaction to finding out he was going to be teaming up with rap superstar Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 37, it was a surprising name people were left talking about afterwards as rap star Bad Bunny stole the show with his impressive performance in a tag team match. Bunny teamed with Damian Priest with the duo defeating former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison.
tjrwrestling.net
Original Line-Up For WWE Faction Revealed
A current WWE Superstar has discussed the original line-up for the faction they are now in that was first pitched several years ago. At SummerSlam 2022 Bayley made her first appearance on WWE television after spending over a year on the shelf due to injury. But The Role Model did not come alone. She was accompanied by Dakota Kai – who was re-debuting for the company after being released – and IYO SKY – formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Plans For Final Raw Of 2022
The final WWE Raw of 2022 may be a taped show due to when it airs and other events that WWE has planned for that day. The final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2022 takes place on December 26th, which is the day after Christmas and is also known as Boxing Day for some of us. There is not a live episode of Raw planned for that night according to the company’s schedule.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Kevin Dunn’s Status With WWE
Kevin Dunn is still working for WWE although his absence at a recent major show is interesting. During most of Vince McMahon’s time running over the last 40 years, Kevin Dunn was considered a right-hand man. Dunn’s career in WWE saw him start from near the bottom as a...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Match Will Kick Off WWE SmackDown
"WWE SmackDown" will kick off tonight's episode in a "helluva" way. The Bloodline is fresh off the heels of a Survivor Series victory in the WarGames match and it's all thanks to the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. That match closed out the premium live event and now Zayn will begin "SmackDown" in a headline match. He will be taking on one of his opponents in Saturday's WarGames match, Sheamus. WWE made the announcement on Twitter courtesy of Cathy Kelley that the leader of The Brawling Brutes will take on Zayn in singles action.
tjrwrestling.net
Stephanie McMahon On WWE Bringing A Stadium Event To Australia
A WWE Premium Live Event may be headed to Australia soon, according to some recent comments from Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie McMahon was named WWE’s Chairwoman and Co-CEO in July following the retirement of her father Vince McMahon. Stephanie is running the company along with Co-CEO Nick Khan and her husband, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Reportedly Not Paying Bonuses To Most Talent
A new report has indicated that the days of bonuses being paid on top of what was guaranteed from a WWE Superstar’s contract are over, for most anyway. Many former WWE stars have spoken of dealing with Vince McMahon in years gone by who was famous for offering stars “an opportunity” rather than guaranteeing big money upfront. Instead, stars would top up what could often be meager guarantees by climbing up the card and appearing on big shows in front of sold-out houses.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Blasted For Being “Disrespectful Ripoff”
A WWE Superstar has been accused of being a “disrespectful ripoff” by a fellow wrestler who thinks they have borrowed a little too much from another star. Sarah Logan returned to WWE television in November 2022 by the side of her husband Erik and his tag team partner Ivar, The Viking Raiders. Logan had a new look compared to what fans had seen during her last stint in the company and a new name to boot as she will now be known as Valhalla.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Pitches New Role For Randy Orton
A WWE Hall of Famer has pitched what could be a useful new role for Randy Orton if the star’s in-ring days are behind him due to injury. Randy Orton has been out of action for the past six months. During his last run in WWE, Orton was teaming with Matt Riddle regularly as the popular team known as RK-Bro. Their last match on television was on the May 20th edition of Smackdown when The Usos beat RK-Bro to unify the Raw & Smackdown Tag Team Titles.
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T Calls The Elite Mocking CM Punk “Childish Stuff”
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has hit out at The Elite’s actions on Dynamite in Chicago where they apparently mocked CM Punk during their match. When The Elite rolled into Chicago on Dynamite, they found themselves at the mercy of a hostile crowd as a result of their well-publicised issues at All Out with CM Punk.
tjrwrestling.net
Former Ruthless Aggression Era WWE Star Makes Shock AEW Debut (SPOILERS)
A former WWE superstar made his AEW debut during a recent television taping. This Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped during on Wednesday night, November 30th following a live edition of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis. On Dynamite, they announced that Orange Cassidy would defend the AEW-All Atlantic Championship...
