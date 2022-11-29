Read full article on original website
Stephen Pemberton moves to SaaS company Coherent
Stephen Pemberton has been appointed as CEO of Europe at SaaS company Coherent, after moving back to his native UK earlier this year. Pemberton left Hong Kong, and his role as managing director and global head of direct custody and clearing and broker outsourcing product at HSBC, in September. He served in this role at HSBC for more than three years, part of an 18-year tenure working in Asia.
State Street terminates acquisition of BBH’s Investor Services business
State Street terminates acquisition of BBH’s Investor Services business. State Street Corporation has mutually agreed with Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) to terminate State Street’s proposed acquisition of BBH’s Investor Services business. Considering regulatory feedback and potential transaction modifications, State Street determined that the regulatory path forward would...
RBC to acquire HSBC Canada
RBC has entered into an agreement to acquire HSBC Canada, expanding its business banking solutions arm and offering further services to its international business clients. RBC will benefit from HSBC Canada’s expertise in liquidity management, trade finance, international cash management and sustainable finance. As a result of HSBC Canada’s experience with globally connected clients, RBC will be able to strengthen its international operations.
Ashford selects Phoenix for agent and back-office operations
Ashford selects Phoenix for agent and back-office operations. Real estate investment fund sponsor Ashford has selected financial services provider Phoenix American (Phoenix) to provide agent and back-office operational requirements. Ashford currently advises two NYSE-listed real estate investment funds, Ashford Hospitality Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, which together represent US...
OCC names Thakkar as chief risk officer
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) has appointed Vishal Thakkar as chief risk officer, effective immediately. Based in Chicago, Thakkar is responsible for implementing OCC’s risk management framework and serves on its management committee. Thakkar brings nearly 20 years of industry risk management experience to the role, including his former...
Lack of corporate actions automation remains a serious concern, ValueExchange report finds
Lack of corporate actions automation remains a serious concern, ValueExchange report finds. Corporate action businesses are overloaded by increased securities volumes, according to a recent paper by the ValueExchange. The paper, ‘Reimagining the Corporate Actions Operating Model’, finds that difficulties to scale can be seen across the industry, with the...
ECSDA appoints new chairs to its working groups
The European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA) has elected Chiara Rossetti and Jesús Sánchez to chair two of its working groups (WGs). ECSDA’s policy WG will be chaired by Rossetti, while the settlement WG will be chaired by Sánchez. Rossetti, who is senior manager of regulation...
Euronext completes acquisition of Nexi technology businesses
Euronext completes acquisition of Nexi technology businesses. Euronext Group has finalised acquisition of the technology businesses currently powering MTS and Euronext Securities Milan from Italian technology provider Nexi. The transaction was first announced in June. The transaction, worth €57 million, is expected to strengthen the core operations of MTS, Euronext’s...
Ampega furthers digitisation project with SimCorp
Ampega, the investment management division of Talanx insurance group, has expanded its partnership with SimCorp. Already using SimCorp’s back- and middle-office suite, Ampega will now onboard SimCorp Dimension’s front-office suite which includes portfolio management and order and trade processing. Ampega will also utilise SimCorp’s risk product suite, including...
Jim Kwiatkowski named LTX CEO
Broadridge Financial Solutions (Broadridge) has promoted Jim Kwiatkowski to CEO of LTX, its AI-driven digital trading business. Additionally, Jim Toffey, co-founder of LTX, will be replacing Art Certosimo as chairman of the LTX board of directors. Certosimo will remain on the board. Kwiatkowski has spent the majority of his more...
AFME report outlines capital markets’ role to address biodiversity loss
AFME report outlines capital markets’ role to address biodiversity loss. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and Ernst & Young (EY) have published a report that explores how finance can be channelled to help address biodiversity loss. The report, entitled “Into the Wild: Why Nature May be...
DTCC publishes CBDC pilot findings
DTCC has published the findings of its pilot programme investigating how tokenised securities and a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) would operate in the US settlement infrastructure. The project was led in collaboration with the Digital Dollar Project. ‘Exploring Post-Trade Security Settlement with a US Central Bank Digital Currency’...
Western Asset and T-Scape renew multi-year contract
Western Asset and T-Scape renew multi-year contract. Fixed-income investment manager Western Asset has renewed its partnership with digital technology company T-Scape, which provides the corporate actions application iActs. Through the partnership, T-Scape will continue to support Western Asset with the development of its corporate actions operating model as it adapts...
SEBA Bank opens Hong Kong subsidiary
Swiss crypto bank SEBA Bank has opened a new Hong Kong office for its subsidiary, SEBA Hong Kong. SEBA Bank offers a range of banking and investment services, and holds client assets off the balance sheets in segregated accounts so as to keep them accessible for clients to withdraw. It has also participated with Banque de France to run CBDC integration tests.
Yourstake launches a free library of SFDR data
Data solutions provider Yourstake has launched a free library of Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) data, covering the top 200 highest market cap companies in the S&P 500 and Stoxx 600 index. YourStake’s free SFDR data library covers all 18 proposed mandatory indicators covered by the regulation, sourced from a...
