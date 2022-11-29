Stephen Pemberton has been appointed as CEO of Europe at SaaS company Coherent, after moving back to his native UK earlier this year. Pemberton left Hong Kong, and his role as managing director and global head of direct custody and clearing and broker outsourcing product at HSBC, in September. He served in this role at HSBC for more than three years, part of an 18-year tenure working in Asia.

2 DAYS AGO