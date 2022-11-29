Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
Related
With Playoff Expansion, Boise State Needs To Decide Best Plan
Boise State is back at the top of the Mountain West conference-- but it wasn't supposed to be that way this year. The season started off rough, and that is putting it kindly. After a terrible showing early on and a loss on the road to UTEP (what is a UTEP?) many thought the Broncos had fallen from glory.
This is Where Boise State Will ‘Bowl’ According to 7 of 8 Experts
Bowl Season is just about here and soon, we will know where Boise State will be playing outside of the regular season. If you would have told us 5 or 6 weeks ago that Boise State would be undefeated in conference play and looking towards a bowl game, we might have been a little skeptical. This season has really turned around for the Broncos.
Boise State Fans React To Historic College Football News
College Football has changed more in the last two years than in the previous fifty. The sport now pays athletes who can leave a situation whenever they choose. If you questioned the sanity of the transfer portal and name, image, and likeness, you'd better buckle for the expansion of the college football playoff.
CBS Sports
How to watch Boise State vs. Fresno State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Fresno State 8-4; Boise State 9-3 The Boise State Broncos and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Albertsons Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Boise State...
mwcconnection.com
Mountain West Reacts Results (Championship Game). Fans vote on the Mountain West winner, UNLV’s bowl status, and more.
We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results. DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. It was a close vote but a few more people see Boise State winning this weekend. It is extremely likely that for whoever wins, the score is as close as the voting.
Once Unknown Boise State Player Could Be A Heisman Contender
Boise State Football is once again hosting the Mountain West Championship this weekend in Boise. The season has been about redemption as head Coach Andy Avalos was named Mountain West Coach of the Year. Remember, Coach Avalos was on the hot seat for his team's 2-2 start of the season.
KTVB
Scott Slant: Reward for an in-season turnaround
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State has won a lot of games over the past 20 years, but it hasn’t won a lot of Coach of the Year awards. As time progressed, the feeling was that the Broncos were “supposed” to win, and often a Cinderella coach would be given the honor. Dan Hawkins was Coach of the Year twice in the WAC. Chris Petersen also won the award twice. In the Mountain West, Bryan Harsin was never named Coach of the Year despite three championships. Now, Boise State has its first in the MW, Andy Avalos. And that’s probably because, after the debacle at UTEP in late September left the Broncos at 2-2, they weren’t supposed to win this time. Avalos fired his offensive coordinator, then watched his starting quarterback go into the transfer portal. And since then, Boise State has gone 7-1. Who’d a thunk we’d be here two months ago?
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State
The Fresno State Bulldogs and Boise State Broncos will battle it out for the Mountain West Championship this Saturday on FOX. The 8-4 Bulldogs won their opening game against Cal Poly before posting four consecutive losses in Weeks 2, 3, 5, and 6. Since then, Fresno has rolled off seven straight wins.
How To Win Free Tickets To See Boise State take on Fresno State
The Mountain West Championship Game returns to Albertsons Stadium this weekend as Boise State will take on Fresno State to determine the conference champion. These two old foes from the WAC are no strangers to battling for conference supremacy, as this will be the fourth time the two have met for the title. Boise State holds the advantage, winning the title in 2014 and 2017, while the Bulldogs won in 2018.
KIVI-TV
Highlights: Last time the Mountain West Championship was played at Albertsons Stadium BSU beat Hawaii 31-10
BOISE, Idaho — The last time the Mountain West Championship was hosted in Boise was in 2019. That year, the Broncos blew out the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 31-10, securing that year's Mountain West title. That season, the Broncos finished the regular season 11-1 with their only loss coming against...
Idahoans get into the 'swing of things' with Topgolf opener
BOISE, Idaho — Ever since visiting the Topgolf in Indianapolis, 11-year-old Elijah Chatraw hoped Topgolf found its way to Boise. Chatraw’s wish came true – Topgolf Boise, located along Interstate 84 near the Eagle Road exit, officially opened on Monday after 10 months of construction. “I’ve been...
How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?
The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Boise’s Bogus Basin Returns Celebrating 80 Years [photos]
Idaho is a state blessed with world-class ski resorts. Compared to other states, you don't have to travel far to get that out-of-this-world ski experience. Every Idahoan may have their favorite: Tamarack, Sun Valley, Brundage, or any others. In the Treasure Valley, great skiing at an affordable price is just up the mountain at Bogus Basin.
Here Are The Most Underrated Restaurants In Boise You Need To Eat At
What do you think is the most underrated restaurant in Boise/Treasure Valley is?. That's the question I posted on Facebook yesterday (11/29) and I loved the response we got from our followers. As someone who's new to the area (moved from Lincoln, NE) my wife and I are always looking for somewhere new to enjoy. It's easy to go to places like Yelp, but hearing about these underrated restaurants from our listeners just seems more genuine.
Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal
Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
Must See Mediterranean Masterpiece Mansion in Eagle Idaho
Every state has a fair share of beautiful homes but there is something special about Idaho and its wide array of inspired architecture, lifestyles and unique character structures and houses. I came across this incredible mansion in Eagle with its own Mediterranean style and flair. Just up the road from...
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0