BOISE, Idaho — Boise State has won a lot of games over the past 20 years, but it hasn’t won a lot of Coach of the Year awards. As time progressed, the feeling was that the Broncos were “supposed” to win, and often a Cinderella coach would be given the honor. Dan Hawkins was Coach of the Year twice in the WAC. Chris Petersen also won the award twice. In the Mountain West, Bryan Harsin was never named Coach of the Year despite three championships. Now, Boise State has its first in the MW, Andy Avalos. And that’s probably because, after the debacle at UTEP in late September left the Broncos at 2-2, they weren’t supposed to win this time. Avalos fired his offensive coordinator, then watched his starting quarterback go into the transfer portal. And since then, Boise State has gone 7-1. Who’d a thunk we’d be here two months ago?

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO