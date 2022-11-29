ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People

Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado

UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Laramie County Teen

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a Laramie County teenager who has been missing since November 15. The Wyoming Missing Persons website, which is operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] includes the following listing for Christian Jenkins:. Missing Person,...
Gun Among Items Stolen in String of Car Break-Ins in Pine Bluffs

The Pine Bluffs Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred during the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. According to a department Facebook post, vehicles on Blair Street, Maple Street, Chestnut Street, and Walnut Street were broken into between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. "The victim's vehicles...
Cheyenne Police Have Conducted 68 Percent More Traffic Stops

According to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, local cops have conducted almost 70 percent more traffic stops compared to the same time in 2021. According to the post, police have so far conducted 12, 944 traffic stops. That is a a 68 percent increase over this time last year and is already more than the total number of stops conducted in all of 2021 [9,134].
Lost Dog Found Dodging Traffic on I-80 Near Cheyenne

A dog and his owner are together again after the lost pup was found running through traffic on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne. Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says her department was notified about the dog around 11:43 a.m. Saturday after a concerned individual spotted the blue heeler standing in the median near the Port of Entry and called it in.
Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
Larimer County Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation

An officer-involved shooting that happened in Berthoud early on Monday morning is under investigation, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started at 12:18 a.m. near Highway 57 and Interstate 25 in Berthoud when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle.
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Warm Day Today, Then More Snow, Cold

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a warm, pleasant day today [11-25]. But a cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, with snow accumulations possible early next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the weather...
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!

It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
