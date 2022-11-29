Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People
Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Asks for Help After Van Broken Into
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is asking for the community's help in getting their wheels back. Events and Program Coordinator Rhianna Brand says their van, lovingly called the Billboard, was broken into sometime between Thanksgiving evening and 6 a.m. the following day. "The wires were cut, and the doors were...
Cheyenne Police Investigating Auto Burglary, Property Damage Case
Cheyenne Police are trying to find out who broke into one car and damaged that vehicle and another one at Life Care Center on November 16. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, someone damaged a Nissan Versa parked in a lot on...
4 Arrests Made in Laramie, Albany Counties During Border War
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops and four arrests during Nov. 12th's Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says three of the arrests were for impaired driving and one was for controlled substances. Beck says 25...
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Gifted New Wheels After Van Break-In
What started out as a bad week for Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne has turned around, thanks to one generous donor in particular. After hearing the news that the nonprofit's van, affectionally known as the Billboard, was broken into and damaged over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, ANB Bank stepped in to help.
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Laramie County Teen
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a Laramie County teenager who has been missing since November 15. The Wyoming Missing Persons website, which is operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] includes the following listing for Christian Jenkins:. Missing Person,...
Jingle Into the Holidays with Downtown Cheyenne’s Christmas Fun!
I love, love, LOVE the holiday season here in Cheyenne. The city decks itself out in bells and lights, caroling and Christmas songs everywhere, and of course, St. Nick comes to town. If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit around town, I've got the perfect place for you!...
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
Gun Among Items Stolen in String of Car Break-Ins in Pine Bluffs
The Pine Bluffs Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred during the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. According to a department Facebook post, vehicles on Blair Street, Maple Street, Chestnut Street, and Walnut Street were broken into between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. "The victim's vehicles...
Ex-Cheyenne Little Theatre Bookkeeper Faces Embezzling Charges
A Cheyenne woman has been charged in federal court in Cheyenne with embezzling a quarter of million dollars from the Cheyenne Little Theatre. Carissa [some media outlets report that her name should be spelled "Carrisa"] J. Dunn-Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for the theatre from 2016 until earlier this year.
Storm Could Hit Cheyenne, Laramie With Over Six Inches of Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne and Laramie could get up to six inches of snow with a winter storm that is expected to hit the area later today. The agency says higher elevations of the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains could get up to...
Cheyenne Police Have Conducted 68 Percent More Traffic Stops
According to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, local cops have conducted almost 70 percent more traffic stops compared to the same time in 2021. According to the post, police have so far conducted 12, 944 traffic stops. That is a a 68 percent increase over this time last year and is already more than the total number of stops conducted in all of 2021 [9,134].
Lost Dog Found Dodging Traffic on I-80 Near Cheyenne
A dog and his owner are together again after the lost pup was found running through traffic on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne. Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says her department was notified about the dog around 11:43 a.m. Saturday after a concerned individual spotted the blue heeler standing in the median near the Port of Entry and called it in.
Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
Larimer County Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation
An officer-involved shooting that happened in Berthoud early on Monday morning is under investigation, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started at 12:18 a.m. near Highway 57 and Interstate 25 in Berthoud when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle.
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Cheyenne Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the CPD Facebook page:. Channel 9 News was at the club where the killings occurred after the shootings, where residents...
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Warm Day Today, Then More Snow, Cold
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a warm, pleasant day today [11-25]. But a cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, with snow accumulations possible early next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the weather...
Hey Cheyenne! Here’s When Santa Flies Into Frontier Mall…
Wow - anyone else wondering where the rest of the year went? I hope your turkey is defrosting in the fridge because Thanksgiving is (checks notes) this Thursday. And if you're like me, the second the leftovers are packed up and the pie dishes cleaned, you're hauling out the Christmas checklist.
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!
It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0