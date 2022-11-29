Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Carvana stock could go to zero dollar: Bank of America
Bank of America downgraded Carvana Co to "neutral" on Wednesday. Analyst Nat Schindler says Carvana needs cash infusion to survive. Carvana stock is currently down more than 97% versus the start of 2022. Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) is trading down this morning after a Bank of America analyst cited “cash...
invezz.com
As Asana stock price tumbles, has it become a bargain?
Asana stock price continued its freefall this week. The company warned of impending growth slowdown in Q4. Baird and Piper Sandler downgraded the stock. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock price plunged to the lowest level on record after the company published a weak forward guidance. It crashed to a low of $15.60, which was about 90% below its all-time high. As a result, the company’s market cap plunged to a low of $3.83 billion.
invezz.com
Are Chinese tech stocks a value trap? This expert says ‘no’
Morningstar's Dan Kemp sees opportunities in Chinese growth stocks. He explained why this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe". iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF is up nearly 30% versus Oct. Chinese stocks sure look risky at present as protests against the zero Covid policy spread across the authoritarian state.
invezz.com
Okta stock just popped up 15%: explained here
Okta Inc says it broke even in its third financial quarter. It now expects an adjusted profit on a per-share basis in Q4. Okta stock is currently down more than 70% for the year. Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is up more than 15% in extended trading after the identity management...
invezz.com
Peloton stock price is surging: is this a dead cat bounce?
Peloton share price has more than doubled from its YTD low. Exercise equipment sales rose by 200% during the Black Friday event. The shares have formed a rounded bottom pattern. Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock price surged to the highest level since August 25 as investors bought the dip. The shares...
invezz.com
Will the Crypto Market Become More Volatile as US Inflation Hits 8.2%? Metaverse Projects Like Metacade Could Surge
Discussing the possible impact of inflation on the crypto market. The USD consumer price index (CPI) came in at 8.2%. The figure is a year-on-year estimate that is provided on a monthly basis, providing insight into annual price increases for consumers. While it’s unclear just how much inflation will impact the crypto markets over time, the scenario in which crypto benefits could see some major changes for the world of Web3.
invezz.com
XPeng stock rises 48% from a double-bottom pattern. Should you buy it?
XPeng stock gained 48% on Thursday after a strong deliveries report. The stock has recovered from a double bottom at the $6.2 level. The stock market remains bearish, but XPEV could continue rising in the short term. Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) rose 48% on Thursday premarket after promising delivery...
invezz.com
Mike McGlone: Gold price to break through $2000 and “never looks back”
Gold prices have significant upside potential once the Fed pivots. Gold has been functioning well against the debasement of currencies. Central bank purchases of the physical metal in Q3 were at record highs. In the last month, the yellow metal has galloped 7.2% higher, despite a closing low of $1,630.90...
invezz.com
Goldman Sachs Moves Euro Swap Trading Desk from London
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is transferring part of its euro options trading platform from London to Milan, the latest example of shifting roles to the continent following Brexit. Goldman Sachs migrates from London to the UK. According to sources familiar with the matter, the Wall Street powerhouse is moving employees...
invezz.com
Apple is the best stock in the world (for all the wrong reasons)
Apple’s gated ecosystem yields immense value, with customers unable to leave (even if they wanted to) Share buybacks and dividends are unparalleled, driving value for investors. Apple’s recent moves increase its market dominance, with no other companies able to compete. I f**king hate Apple. I think it is...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer sees more upside in the Etsy stock
Mad Money host Jim Cramer explains why he likes the Etsy stock. The eCommerce company raised its future guidance last month. Shares of Etsy Inc are down nearly 35% versus the start of 2022. Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) have already doubled versus their year-to-date low but Jim Cramer...
invezz.com
Best GameFi projects that can rise in December
In the last 7 days, PYR saw an increase of 12%, while GHST saw an increase in value of 3%. GHST’s trading volume spiked by 120% in the last 24 hours. Both of these cryptocurrencies have growth potential for December of 2022. Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR/USD) and Aavegotchi (GHST/USD)...
invezz.com
Is it safe to buy the Dow Jones index after rallying 20.4% over the past two months?
Financial markets reacted joyfully to Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution yesterday. More details can be found here. But to say that it is only the Fed, or its Chair, responsible for stocks moving higher, is incorrect. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...
invezz.com
Solana (SOL) vs. Metacade (MCADE): Which Is the Best Crypto to Invest In?
Solana (SOL) is the fastest blockchain on the market with plans to launch a Solana-based smartphone in 2023. Metacade is a new project with ambition to be a community hub at the cutting edge of the GameFi market. The Metacade platform has innovative plans to be a gaming powerhouse, producing...
invezz.com
What made Designer Brands stock tank 25% on Thursday?
Designer Brands reports disappointing results for its fiscal third quarter. The shoes and fashion accessories company also lowered future guidance. Designer Brands stock is currently down about 40% versus its YTD high. Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) is down nearly 25% this morning after the shoes and fashion accessories company...
invezz.com
Metacade (MCADE) Could be the Biggest Crypto Gainer in 2023
The next bull market is on the way! And a new project might become the new star in the crypto industry. Metacade focus on the gamers and developers in the popular play-to-earn sector. And the crypto market is still thriving in the gaming sector - MCADE will be the newest...
invezz.com
LINK price movement after preparations to launch staking on Ethereum
Chainlink has announced preparations for the launch of staking on top of Ethereum. LINK’s value increased by 13% in the last 7 days, with a 2% increase in the last 24 hours. Chainlink Staking v0.1 will launch on December 6, which can lead to an increase in value. The...
invezz.com
VIDEO: A metaverse company without a cryptocurrency to speculate on, David Lucatch, Liquid Avatar Technologies
Liquid Avatar Technologies CEO David Lucatch joins the Invezz podcast this week. Its proof of humanity concept aims to create a safer online experience and eliminate usernames and passwords. Running on a private blockchain, there is no token here, instead just bare blockchain technology. Did you know you can have...
invezz.com
40+ Spotify statistics 2022: SPOT stock, revenue and performance
Spotify (SPOT) stock listed on the NYSE in April 2018 via a Direct Listing. The Spotify share price rose to an all-time high of $364.5 in February 2021. Sweden-based Spotify is the nummber 1 music streaming service, controlling a larger market share than Apple. Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is...
invezz.com
Meta reiterated a ‘buy’ after CEO’s remarks at the DealBook Summit
A brief recap of what Mark Zuckerberg said at the DealBook Summit. MKM Partners' Rohit Kulkarni defends his bullish view on Meta stock. Shares of the tech behemoth are down 65% versus the start of 2022. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is in focus this morning after CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Comments / 0