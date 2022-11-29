ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
southbmore.com

Weekend Events Around Baltimore

Christmas Village in Baltimore at West Shore Park: November 19th – December 24th. Artist Reception: Baltimore Plein Air Artist Crystal Moll at Maryland Women’s Heritage Center: Thursday from 4pm-6pm 51st Annual Monument Lighting Happy Hour and Post-Lighting Party at Mount Vernon Marketplace: Thursday from 5pm-10pm. Highlandtown Holiday Night...
a-z-animals.com

5 Adorable Puppies in Baltimore To Adopt For Christmas

Christmas is the perfect time to add a four-legged member to your family. If you want to unwrap a box containing an adorable new puppy this holiday season, there are puppies and dogs in need of forever homes in Baltimore, Maryland. Crabcakes and football aren’t the only things that Maryland does — they also take wonderful care of dogs and cats in foster homes while they wait to be adopted. You may just find your next family pet on this lovable list. Be advised, though, that adopting a puppy is a commitment for the life of the animal. Be sure to not make an impulse decision and that your family is ready to take on the duties of loving and caring for your precious new family member for the long haul. Now! Let’s get to puppers!
CBS Baltimore

'Next One Up' enriches the lives of Baltimore's young men

BALTIMORE - A partnership with a local nonprofit organization working with young men from Baltimore and Ocean City businesses is proving to be a success.The "Next One Up" summer is transforming lives one student at a time."The program means a lot," Towson student Kennel Washington said. "it actually gives me the opportunity to learn things, like tangible things that weren't really taught to me in high school."For more than a decade now, "Next One Up" has been helping our young men in Baltimore advance their academic, athletic and social development.But for the past two summers, they've taken those efforts to...
Baltimore Times

Nonprofit Now Accepting Nominations to Win Free Car

During the season of giving, the nonprofit Cars With Care is leading the way by providing another free car for a Baltimore resident in need. Andrea Brackett is a past car recipient who said that she is forever indebted to the nonprofit’s team. A dream of having her own reliable transportation came true because of Cars With Care.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Baltimore Maryland - A Brief History

Baltimore's port is located at the head of the Patapsco River Estuary, above the Chesapeake Bay. The port is the largest in the state of Maryland. The Port of Baltimore is the main economic center of the state. It is also the location of Johns Hopkins University and the Port of Baltimore International Airport.
WTVR-TV

Meet the woman turning old payphones into art

BALTIMORE, Md. — Juliet Ames can’t draw or paint, but she is still very much an artist in her own right. The 43-year-old woman has built a thriving business by taking sentimental pieces of family heirlooms like plates and turning them into jewelry. "I’ve never cared that much...
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hairy, horned, holiday creatures to take part in Krampuslauf celebration in Waverly and Charles Village on Saturday

A horde of hairy, horned, holiday demons will descend upon Waverly and Charles Village to celebrate Baltimore’s Krampuslauf on Saturday. Krampus is a folkloric figure from Austria and other central European countries. While well-behaved children receive gifts from Santa Claus, or Saint Nicholas, kids who have misbehaved get a...
Wbaltv.com

City Hall saves Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden from cancellation

For the first time in its 49-year history, the Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden almost didn't happen this year. The on-and-off again annual holiday tradition is on again -- and this time the show really will go on. The fits and starts of holding the annual event intensified 10 days ago when the mayor's office made a 5:30 a.m. phone call to parade organizers, saying they may have to reschedule because there are not enough police officers.
CBS Baltimore

Ravens distribute coats, gloves, hats to those in need at Baltimore's Helping Up Mission

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens stepped into the community to make sure residents battling homelessness and addiction are warmer this winter.More than a dozen Ravens teamed up with Helping Up Mission and distributed coats, hats, gloves and socks to those in need.Among those handing out warm clothing was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.Craig Singleterry, Vice President of Security for the Ravens, knows first-hand what it's like to not have a coat in the wintertime. On Monday, thanks to him and the Ravens, about 250 people received some comfort.Singleterry told WJZ that nearly two decades ago, he saw a man walking down the...
Wbaltv.com

Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD

If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
Business Monthly

Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center

Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
wmar2news

December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/2- 12:19am: An 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle in the 4900...
Wbaltv.com

As the holidays approach, MSP warn people about porch pirates

WESTMINSTER, Md. — With the popularity of online commerce, the art of stealing a package from front porches has become one of the most popular types of crimes that law enforcement is dealing with nowadays. As people gear up their holiday shopping, that means a lot more packages will...
