Chatham County, GA

wgxa.tv

Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
NBC News

Savannah teenager shot while volunteering for Warnock campaign

A 15-year-old campaign volunteer was shot in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday while knocking on doors for Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election bid, local police said. Police responded to a call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday and found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a hospital a little over 4 miles away. His wounds were not considered life-threatening.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Rotten food, chicken and bleach, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection scores for November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest man with $20K worth of drugs after fifth police chase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It took Georgia State troopers two pit maneuvers and as many crashes to stop Desheen Rashaw Prescott, according to an incident report from the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Prescott, driving a BMW SUV, took police on a high-speed chase through Savannah’s Midtown and several other neighborhoods last week. The chase […]
SAVANNAH, GA
locallifesc.com

Celebrity connection: Andrea Bocelli

Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli is bringing his children to Savannah for a special holiday performance. Story by Leslie T. Snadowsky + Photos by Giovanni De Sandre. Andrea Bocelli, the award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor, is bringing his tour, and family, to Savannah for the holidays. For the first time ever, Bocelli will appear live in concert in the Hostess City (Dec. 16, Enmarket Arena). In addition to performing selections from his 17th studio album “Believe,” he’ll sing arias, crossover hits and songs to celebrate the holiday season from his October 2022 album, “A Family Christmas,” which features his 24-year-old son, Matteo, and 10-year-old daughter, Virginia.
SAVANNAH, GA
