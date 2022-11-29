Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Rochford home fire spreads to forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rochford home was destroyed in an overnight fire that spread to the forest, prompting some voluntary evacuations, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office social media post. The Solomon Wildfire, called in about 12:49 a.m. Friday, has burned an estimated 4.4 acres, about...
newscenter1.tv
2023 passes available during Half Price Pass Sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The annual Half Price Pass Sale for the 2023 season will be taking place Friday, Dec. 2 at The Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The passes are for U.S. Forest Service recreation facilities located...
KEVN
West River school districts get a share of $3 million innovative equipment grants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Belle Fourche, Meade, and Rapid City are among 17 South Dakota school districts sharing in a $3 million grant to implement emerging technology and modern equipment in district career and technical education. “The equipment schools purchase with these grants will open students’ eyes to amazing...
kotatv.com
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service has a sweet deal for one day only, a Black Hills National Forest recreation facilities season pass for half price. The 2023 season pass will be on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at the Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City. The sale is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passes will also be available for sale at Black Hills National Forest offices.
newscenter1.tv
Cold Air Funnels spotted Thursday near Hermosa: What are they?
HERMOSA, SD – Frank and Carol Foster were driving between Hermosa and Rapid City Thursday morning when they noticed this strange looking cloud and snapped a few pictures. The pencil-like anemic looking funnel cloud descended from the base of some agitated clouds just to the East of the Black Hills. What they captured is a weather phenomena called a cold air funnel.
Black Hills Pioneer
Residents concerned about Spearfish mountain goats
SPEARFISH — Once upon a time, back in 2013, a pregnant mountain goat ran away from her herd along the Needles Highway, and found shelter in the Spearfish Canyon. That spring, she gave birth to a male goat, also known as a billy, and some time after that, she and her little billy had baby goats … together.
drgnews.com
Joseph Reynolds Ranch and Patterson Homestead listed to National Register of Historic Places
The Joseph Reynolds Ranch near Rochford and the Patterson Homestead in Nemo have both been listed to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register is the official federal list of properties identified as important to American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, and culture. The State Historic Preservation Office of the State Historical Society works in conjunction with the National Park Service, which oversees the National Register program, to list these.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota MMIP, human trafficking coordinators excited to get to work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first week of a new job can be overwhelming for many and that is especially true for Allison Morrisette and Mary Beth Holzwarth. Monday, the two began their roles as South Dakota’s inaugural Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinator and human trafficking coordinator and by Wednesday, they were being introduced to the public by Attorney General Mark Vargo.
kotatv.com
Very windy for the Black Hills tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be warmer overnight with lows in the teens and 20s, but temperatures will actually warm up through the night with many in the 30s by the start of Thursday. Strong winds will be to thank for that. Gusts up to 65 mph are likely in the higher elevations of the Black Hills, with gusts to 50 mph for the northern foothills in the Spearfish are. Strong winds could make their way down to Sturgis and possibly Rapid City, but those chances are much lower than the northern foothills.
KEVN
Air quality alert issued for part of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust in Rapid City west of “The Gap” has been issued by the National Weather Service Friday morning. The alert is expected to be in effect until 5 p.m. due to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the NWS.
kotatv.com
Staying windy with snow moving in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We become cloudy overnight with snow showers moving in late. A slippery commute will be possible for some, especially near the Sheridan area. Winds will gust to 45 mph or higher at times. Gusty winds are expected to continue Friday. Snow showers will taper off midday and through the afternoon with clearing skies. Temperatures will remain cold for many.
dakotanewsnow.com
State hires new positions to solve missing and murdered person cases
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday was a major day for dozens of Native American families across South Dakota, whose tragedies, some of them feel, have gone ignored or abandoned. It was a day over two years in the making. At a press conference in Rapid City, Attorney...
KEVN
I Caught you Caring: Meet Francie Fortune
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 60 million people, including three million children, struggle with some type of disability. Disabilities can be major or minor, affecting both adults and children in different ways. Often, it leaves families fearful about what the future may hold. But Francie Fortune, executive director of the SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy, is committed to helping people through her love of horses and the outdoors.
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 12/1/22
Are you feeling the holiday spirit yet? If you aren’t, this weekend is packed with holiday events that are sure to do the trick. Enjoy a tree lighting, a parade of lights and even a Cookie Cruise!. The Sturgis Parade of Lights. Cheer on the floats and browse the...
KELOLAND TV
A sister’s story, a brother’s words
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 25-year-old Melissa Galeana is living with a rare kidney disease. The long and stressful journey started when she was a young girl. “For a long time they thought it was just allergies or they thought it was a kidney infection. It was just a lot of things that doctors seemed to be putting off, and it took a long time to get my actual diagnosis,” Melissa Galeana of Rapid City said.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis police searching for two missing teens
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis Police are asking for your help in searching for two missing teens. Last Wednesday, 16 year-old Elizabeth Rock, also known as “Liz Rock” and her boyfriend, 17 year-old Joseph Luciano Valle, ran away from Liz’s home in Sturgis. The two...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City School Nurses urge everyone to practice healthy habits
RAPID CITY — The Rapid City Schools saw an increase in students calling in sick last week. Nurses at Rapid City Schools are seeing students with a wide range of ailments. “The numbers this year have definitely picked up this year with various types of illnesses whether it’s head cold or the influenza, COVID is spiking again and just various stomach bugs,” Brenda Graybill, RCAS Health Assistant, said.
kotatv.com
Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Five-members of the 235th Military Police Company of the South Dakota National Guard receive one of the highest-honors a military policeman can achieve. The ceremony at Camp Rapid Tuesday marked a historic moment in the history of the South Dakota Army National Guard. The ‘Order...
newscenter1.tv
State prison offender placed on escape status
RAPID CITY, S.D. — State prison offender Trevor Chipps has been placed on escaped status. Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City without authorization Nov. 23 and failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Unit at the scheduled time. He is a 38-year-old Native American male, 5-feet-9-inches...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTO GALLERY: Rowan Grace arrives back in Rapid City to a special surprise
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice,” Rowan Grace returned to Rapid City Wednesday evening and was greeted by fans showing their support. After fans picked “I love you” by Billie Eilish for her to perform, it was revealed during the Tuesday night show that she was in the bottom three. She fought to stay in the competition with a decision to perform “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, but she and Team Gwen’s Kique Gomez lost the Instant Save option to Kim Cruise.
