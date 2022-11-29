ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 Places For Soup in Bozeman

If you’ve ever spent a winter in Bozeman, you know there’s little that can warm you up once Jack Frost assails this quaint town with full force. Whether you’re a “local” or not, one thing we can all agree on is that sometimes the weather outside really is frightful. What better way to warm up than with soup? I’ve been lucky enough to recently embark on an adventure that took me across the.
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
National Cookie Day Is Here! Where To Celebrate In Bozeman

A good cookie can bring a smile to your face and change your entire mood in one bite. This is the perfect occasion to reward yourself. National Cookie Day is on Sunday, December 4th, and it's a day we should all celebrate. Cookies are a versatile and comforting treat, whether you eat them as snacks, late-night indulgences, or a side to your lunch or dinner.
Deck The Halls With Christmas Cash From Montana’s Best Country

100.7 XL Country has teamed up with our friends at Kenyon Noble to make your holiday season the best it can be. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will begin on December 1st and go through December 16th. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will give you the opportunity to win $1,000 dollars! That's not it, though! Kenyon Noble is ALSO going to hook up the nonprofit of your choice with $1,000 dollars as well! Two winners, one contest.
UNDER CANVAS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW LOCATION

Today, Under Canvas , the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, announced its latest brand addition with the opening of its 11th camp, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley, for its inaugural season on June 15, 2023. Located on 50 acres of spectacular Montana ranchland with expansive valley and mountain...
Two Airlines Announce Big Plans For Bozeman in 2023

It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
Bachelors’ Party on Bozeman Creek

That Christmas of 1874, when the bachelors on Bozeman Creek were given the time of their lives, occupies a unique place among the annals of the Gallatin Valley. To begin with, it was the first Christmas celebration that part of the valley [south of Bozeman] had ever had, and in all the years that followed there was never another like it...
42 Years Later This Montana Event Hosts Thousands For Holiday Fun

Are you ready for a night full of joy, laughter, and holiday cheer? Me too! The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll is just around the corner. If this is your first year celebrating the holidays in Bozeman, this is one event you do NOT want to miss. Trust me, it's like the official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Stroll down Main Street to see the holiday lights, visit incredible vendors, and stop in to buy Christmas gifts at the local shops.
The White Buffalo Returns to Bozeman’s The ELM

"Normal Rules Do Not Apply". That's what you can expect at The Elm on Saturday, December 10th when The White Buffalo returns to perform in Bozeman. On the heels of a brand new, drastically different album titled "Year of the Dark Horse", Jake Smith (AKA The White Buffalo) is bringing a new sound on his latest tour. His shows are dynamic, engaging and powerful...if you want to see him, don't wait to get your tickets. Alternative country; country; roots rock; folk; cowpunk; blues...you'll get it all.
Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart

If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire

CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana

One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
Which College Town is Better Bozeman or Missoula?

Let the debate and rivalry continue to rage. If you have lived in Montana for any amount of time you know there is a rivalry, not only in sports, but in pretty much everything between Bozeman and Missoula. Both the University of Montana and Montana State University football teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs this weekend, so both cities have good football programs at the very least. But which college town is better?
Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?

Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
