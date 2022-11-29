Read full article on original website
Light Up Your Night and Your Holidays With These Fun Family Holiday Light Displays in Georgia
Once Thanksgiving leftovers are a memory, a new season starts at our house. It’s immediately the beginning of Holiday Light season for us, and that means putting up our own decorations, enjoying Griswold-inspired efforts in nearby neighborhoods and treks to some of our favorite Holiday Light displays.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been looking for more options for saving on holiday gifts this year, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
New study reveals most popular fast-food in Georgia
ATLANTA – A new study by Pricelisto has revealed the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. A new study has revealed that Chick-Fil-a is the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. The study, conducted by price-tracking experts at Pricelisto, analysed Google US data for the most popular fast-food restaurants...
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
5 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
Georgia Today: Georgia leads country in new AIDS infections, Herschel in N. Ga., and Delta is hiring
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 1 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Georgia leads the country in new AIDS infections, Herschel Walker visits North Georgia, and Delta is hiring thousands. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 1. I'm Peter Biello....
This Airbnb In Georgia Has Adorable Pets & You Can Adopt One Of Their Friendly Foster Dogs
There are few things more relaxing than a farmhouse stay, and an Airbnb in Georgia is here with an added dose of warm and fuzzy feelings. The Quiet Country Farmhouse is located in Social Circle, GA, a quaint small town just east of Atlanta. This hidden gem is located on ten breathtaking acres of land and overlooks expansive pastures of farm animals.
List: Christmas Parades dates and times throughout Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Santa's hitching up the reindeer and mapping out his route across Central Georgia. Christmas is still four weeks away from Christmas but the Big Guy will be warming up with appearances in more than a dozen local parades. First up is the 33rd Annual Hometown...
Tornadoes tear across South, leaving trail of destruction
A line of , spawning more than two dozen tornadoes that left a trail of destruction from Louisiana to Georgia. Two deaths were reported in Alabama as search and rescue crews continued to survey the damage from the storm system, which forecasters predicted would move through the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
Correctional facility in Georgia transitions to state ownership
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Telfair County Sheriff's Office has announced a transfer in ownership of McRae Correctional Facility, calling it "the end of an era." In a Facebook post from Sheriff Sim Davidson, it was revealed that the facility is transferring ownership from CoreCivic to the State of Georgia.
Central Georgians' 'Driving Me Crazy' stories bring about successful solutions
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Our "Driving Me Crazy" segment is made for folks to let us know where the trouble spots are when traveling in Central Georgia. These places can be difficult to drive in or are just downright dangerous. However, a couple of folks who've been in our segment...
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (December 1)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must possess a Valid Driver’s License. Experience: None required. Job Duties: Assist...
Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don’t believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he’s saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
Georgia lawmakers shelve controversial electric vehicle proposals
ATLANTA — A legislative study committee looking for ways to help accommodate an expected increase in electric vehicles plying Georgia highways has approved a series of wide-ranging recommendations. But the lawmakers either tabled or defeated proposals on some of the most controversial issues the panel took up during a...
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
Severe storms and an isolated tornado more likely Wednesday
TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday's severe storm chances have increased across parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend. The Storm Prediction Center has now given a 'slight' risk of severe weather for areas west of the line from Apalachicola to Moultrie. These areas are likely to see a...
Eight sentenced to Federal Prison for Execution of Teenager
United States Attorneys Office Northern District of Georgia – Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
Georgia Power customers could see a hike in their energy bills starting next year
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Power customers could see their electric bills go up by around $14 a month if the Public Service Commission approves a proposed rate hike. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Power said it needs the money to make improvements to...
