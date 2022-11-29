Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Colorado Page Showcases Amazing Christmas Trees
Would you like to take a gander at some of the best Christmas trees in Western Colorado? Here's a place where you can see several Grand Junction area trees, as well as others from all over the world, all decked out for the holiday. While you're at it, you can...
December Calendar of Holiday Events In Grand Junction
The holiday season is in full swing and the December calendar is chock-full of wonderful events and happenings you won't want to miss. The holidays can be a stressful time because our calendars fill up, we have Christmas shopping to do, trees and houses to decorate, and parties to attend all while fulfilling our family, church, and work obligations and responsibilities.
The Grand Valley’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in the Grand Valley is an experience like no other. Residents throughout Grand Junction, Palisade, Fruita, Montrose, and Delta can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display...
The Least Expensive House On The Market in Grand Junction As Of December 2022
It's a new month and almost a new year. Are you looking for a home in Grand Junction, Colorado? If so, this is the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction as of Thursday, December 1, 2022. There are plenty of posts featuring the most expensive and luxurious...
Getting Ready For Grand Junction Snow With Classic Photos
Grand Junction, Colorado can expect snow again this Friday, December 2, 2022, and again on Sunday. To get you in the mood, check out these classic Robert Grant photos from Western Colorado of the 1940s and 50s. Scroll through the gallery and you may be surprised how little some things...
Grand Junction, Colorado Home for Sale Offers an Indoor Pool and Home Theater
A new listing in Grand Junction has us checking out the incredible home for sale at 2612 Partridge Court. This home sits north of I-70 between 26 Road and 26 and 1/2 Road. This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on just over 1.21 acres of land and offers just under 10,000 square feet of space. This home is presented by Merritt Wyatt and is brokered by Bray Real Estate and appears at Realtor.com.
oandbnews.com
Free community Chromebook distribution in Mesa County
District D51 announced that they will be releasing more than 5,000 used Chromebooks to the community. Chromebooks will be given to anyone in the community at R-5 High School and several Mesa County Libraries facilities: Central Library in downtown Grand Junction, the Clifton Branch, the Fruita Branch, and the Collbran Branch. Each person can pick up two Chromebooks.
Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
Western Colorado’s Magical Holiday Light Parades are Back this Weekend
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in western Colorado. Several communities will be gathering to light their Christmas tree or host holiday parades and events this weekend. Gather up the family and head out to see Santa this weekend. Holiday parades are set for Grand Junction, Delta, and...
12 Restaurants with the Best Pancakes in Western Colorado
It's time to get excited if you love pancakes. If you live in Grand Junction you probably had no idea that you have access to literally well over 20 unique pancake creations at local restaurants. Do you know where to find Grand Junction's famous Carrot Cake pancakes? Do you know...
KJCT8
Your Next Read: ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you are looking for some time to start reading a new book in these colder months, look no further. Joseph Colwell, an author, wrote his newest novel, ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’. The book follows the story of a young girl with big dreams who quickly endures heartbreak and setbacks ultimately leading to her recluse like nature.
Why People Should Move to Grand Junction, Colorado? (Wrong Answers Only)
What reasons would you give to someone who was thinking of making a move to Grand Junction, Colorado? Now, what if we asked you to give wrong answers only?. Example: Why should people move to Grand Junction, Colorado?. Answer: For all the beautiful palm trees we have!. West Slope Best...
What Were 2,000 People Doing In Grand Junction Before Thanksgiving Dinner?
Before Thanksgiving dinner was served, more than 2,000 people in Grand Junction bundled up and ventured out into the early morning cold, but, why?. For many people, the Grand Junction Turkey Trot is an annual tradition on Thanksgiving morning sponsored by the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation. Men, women, boys, and girls come out and participate in a 5k run/walk event to raise money for the foundation. Some people run, some walk, and some make it a family affair and push a stroller.
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
KJCT8
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Crested Butte News
Delta Brick and Climate Company receives $250,000 grant
As far as innovation goes, Christopher Caskey and his company Delta Brick and Climate Company have hit on many levels by creating solutions to environmental challenges while producing something beautiful, sustainable and useful. The company and its newly formed sister brand, Particular Tile, produce bricks, pavers and custom tile using clay sediment removed from Paonia Reservoir, helping maintain the reservoir’s water storage capacity. But the company started in response to a different mission: capturing methane from abandoned coal mines. If things go well, captured coal mine methane will soon be used to run the kilns Delta Brick uses to fire its clay products. That final aspect of Caskey’s plan might start as early as next summer thanks to a grant Caskey received in November from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
School District 51 Foundation Giving Away More Than 5,000 Chromebooks
School District 51 announced it will be giving away more than 5,000 used Chromebooks. Here's the schedule of when and where Mesa County residents can pick up two per person:
telluridemagazine.com
West End Uranium Resurgence
Will the zombie mines left over from the last rush come back to life?. It’s one of those days when the clouds pile up in the azure blue, their shadows gliding across the sandstone and sage. The Uravan Mineral Belt—named for vanadium and uranium contained within its sedimentary formations—roughly follows the lower Dolores River on the “West End” of Colorado’s San Miguel and Montrose Counties. Both the belt and the river slice perpendicularly across the Paradox Valley, giving it its name. A place of beauty but also one with a history of human brutality against the landscape, the Paradox Valley lives up to its name in more ways than one.
KJCT8
Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
