Cyber Deals: Extended! 15 Footwear Deals Still Available on UGGs and More

 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cyber Monday is over... or is it? Technically, yes, but if you spend a little time searching, you might find some deals still sneaking around out there. In fact, we just caught 15!

21 Excellent Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Below you can shop 15 pairs of shoes still on sale online, from UGG boots to PUMA sneakers and beyond. Let's go!

UGG Classic Ultra Mini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XN5ie_0jRHqm3a00
Zappos

On sale in multiple colors!

Was $140 On Sale: $98 You Save 30% See it!

Frank Mully Pointed Toe Knit Ballet Flat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fy6xk_0jRHqm3a00
Amazon

The comfiest ballet flat around!

Was $51 On Sale: $37 You Save 27% See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Tall Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFwG8_0jRHqm3a00
Amazon

Your new winter go-to boot!

Was $100 On Sale: $75 You Save 25% See it!

Open Edit Rafael Pointed Toe Bootie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yL7MK_0jRHqm3a00
Nordstrom

These shoes can take a basic outfit and make it fabulous!

Was $90 On Sale: $63 You Save 30% See it!

PUMA Cruise Rider First Sense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgeEr_0jRHqm3a00
Zappos

The sneakers you'll reach for over and over again!

Was $85 On Sale: $65 You Save 24% See it!

Dearfoams Fireside Shearling Victoria Moc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INzZa_0jRHqm3a00
Amazon

The coziest!

Was $84 On Sale: $42 You Save 50% See it!

UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Bootie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIK8c_0jRHqm3a00
Nordstrom

A must for rainy days!

Was $160 On Sale: $120 You Save 25% See it!

Keds Center II Leather Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sm0l7_0jRHqm3a00
Zappos

A classic white sneaker we'll always love!

Was $65 On Sale: $52 You Save 20% See it!

Clarks Sharon Gracie Penny Loafer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKAIt_0jRHqm3a00
Amazon

Timelessly chic!

Was $95 On Sale: $56 You Save 41% See it!

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rjfjs_0jRHqm3a00
Nordstrom

A rain boot that doesn't look like a rain boot!

Was $170 On Sale: $102 You Save 40% See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Tall Fashion Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lg59l_0jRHqm3a00
Amazon

The bow design is just too cute!

Was $110 On Sale: $80 You Save 27% See it!

Vionic Zeliya Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrONM_0jRHqm3a00
Zappos

Excellent arch support!

Was $100 On Sale: $60 You Save 40% See it!

Joomra Pillow Slippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aruUI_0jRHqm3a00
Amazon

Majorly on trend — and unbelievably cushy!

Was $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See it!

Marc Fisher LTD Abilene Pointed Toe Pump

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMn7S_0jRHqm3a00
Nordstrom

For your "desk-to-dinner" style!

Was $150 On Sale: $90 You Save 40% See it!

PUMA Kaia Mid Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCSED_0jRHqm3a00
Amazon

For the platform lovers!

Was $70 On Sale: $56 You Save 20% See it!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

