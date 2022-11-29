ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel release statement regarding Mazi Smith

Earlier today, news broke that Michigan star defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapon charge for an incident that took place on October 7th. Austin Meek of The Athletic has reported that “the statute Smith was charged with says a person may not carry a pistol, concealed or otherwise, in a vehicle operated or occupied by the person without a license and cannot “carry the pistol in a place or manner inconsistent with any restrictions upon such license.” Now, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and Athletic Director Warde Manuel have released statements on the situation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

J.J. McCarthy says Purdue is in Michigan’s way to their ultimate goal

This past Saturday, J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines marched into Columbus like they owned the place, and by the time they were finished with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it may as well have been their home field. Heading into the game, the Buckeyes were a solid favorite, but the Wolverines walked away with a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row, but that is not their ultimate goal.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy