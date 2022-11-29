This past Saturday, J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines marched into Columbus like they owned the place, and by the time they were finished with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it may as well have been their home field. Heading into the game, the Buckeyes were a solid favorite, but the Wolverines walked away with a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row, but that is not their ultimate goal.

