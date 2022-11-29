ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yolSO_0jRHndIE00
Nov 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) reacts after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay.

After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return.

The Eagles have not decided whether to place Gardner-Johnson, 24, on injured reserve, according to the report.

Acquired in an Aug. 30 trade with the New Orleans Saints, Gardner-Johnson has started every game for the 10-1 Eagles and has 60 tackles and one sack along with the career-high six picks.

He has 11 interceptions, four sacks and 221 tackles in 54 games (42 starts) with the Eagles and Saints (2019-21), who drafted him in the fourth round in 2019.

Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship replaced Gardner-Johnson and intercepted Aaron Rodgers in the red zone in the second quarter of Philadelphia's 40-33 win.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
The Exponent

Reports: Michigan RB Blake Corum (knee) done for season

Michigan running back Blake Corum, who ran himself from national obscurity and into the Heisman picture this season, will undergo season-ending knee surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday. No. 2 Michigan is preparing to play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. Corum sustained the injury against Illinois...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Exponent

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts recovering from surgery

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is recovering from surgery to repair a torn MCL in his right knee. Pitts shared a post-operation photo from a hospital bed showing his knee in a brace. The image was on his Instagram story Wednesday. "Day 1," read the caption. The Falcons placed...
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers

Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs rushed for a franchise-record...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Exponent

Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Exponent

Bills place OLB Von Miller (knee) on IR

The Buffalo Bills placed outside linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining the three-time first-team All-Pro for at least four games. Miller damaged the lateral meniscus in his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller said Tuesday that he didn't suffer an ACL injury and that he hoped to back on the field in Week 14.
BUFFALO, NY
The Exponent

Aaron Rodgers open to possibly letting Jordan Love play

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be willing to step aside for backup Jordan Love if the Packers are eliminated from postseason contention, the four-time MVP said on Wednesday. Rodgers sustained a rib injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Love performed credibly after coming off the bench in...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans

For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Exponent

Eagles, A.J. Brown try to clinch playoff spot vs. Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record and a chance to clinch a playoff berth at home Sunday. The visiting Tennessee Titans appear to be well on their way to a third consecutive AFC South division title. Those plots are secondary, however. This battle between the Eagles (10-1) and...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Exponent

Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said.
SEATTLE, WA
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy