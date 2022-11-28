Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting on Russell Cave Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Russell Cave Road at around 3:00 AM. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The shooting...
WKYT 27
One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to...
WKYT 27
Laurel County man wanted for murder
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect they say is armed and dangerous. Investigators say 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road Friday afternoon. They say the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim.
WKYT 27
Ky. police chief says department has received ‘tremendous’ support in wake of officer’s death
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month since a southern Kentucky police officer was killed. October 30 was a tragic day for the City of London Police Department. Officer Logan Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Chief Travis Dotson...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Dec. 1st. WATCH | Lexington marks World AIDS Day with downtown banners. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 11 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co....
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
WKYT 27
Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape
CASEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Casey County Schools were delayed by one hour Thursday morning because two inmates escaped the local jail. A post on the district’s Facebook page says schools will open at 8:20 a.m. and buses will run normal routes on a one-hour delay. Casey County Jail...
WKYT 27
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office provides resources for domestic violence victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the number of domestic violence-related homicides rises in Lexington, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes their resources for victims. On November 23, police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson shot and killed his wife, 47-year-old Talina Henderson, at her home on Bay Colony. According to court documents, Talina Henderson filed a petition for an emergency protective order on November 20. A judge issued a summons for a hearing Talina would never make it to.
WKYT 27
Officers say man shot while trying to break into Lexington apartment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say a man was shot while trying to break into an apartment early Friday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road. Officers were called there for reports of a man being shot, but by the time they arrived...
WKYT 27
Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
WKYT 27
Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
WKYT 27
Lexington community raises concern over push for more flock cameras
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras, a controversial topic for the last few months, were again the subject of debate on Thursday night. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers want the Urban County Council to expand the 25 flock license plate readers installed throughout the City with 75 more.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern turns active
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will sweep through today, and even more join us next week. This next week has a wetter look. It isn’t a washout of a forecast but it does include several rain chances. Which is a lot different than what we’ve been experiencing with these drier moments. It’ll all start with today’s chance. Those showers will be scattered around the region on Friday evening. There might be some activity earlier in the day, but for most, it is all about the evening hours.
WKYT 27
Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will...
WKYT 27
Town trying out quiet area so people with sensory issues can enjoy Christmas parade
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Taking a drive around Berea, Ky., you can tell Christmas is in the air. “It’s all come together really good,” said Brent Billings with the Berea Fire Department. “I think it’s one of the best years for decorations in Berea.”. Many have...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Moves In This Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track a big wind maker into the region tonight and early Saturday. This will bring high enough winds to cause issues for much of the area as we see this active pattern getting ready to take it up a notch. Our winds are...
WKYT 27
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
WKYT 27
Boyle makes it back-to-back-back state titles with win over Corbin
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. knocked off unbeaten Corbin in the 4A state title game on Friday, 32-26. The Rebels (13-2) won their third-straight state championship, the 11th in school history. Boyle Co. coach Justin Haddix took over at Boyle Co. in 2020 after spending six seasons at Corbin.
WKYT 27
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sponsored) - Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the holiday season. Each night during WKYT News at 10:00 and 11:00 WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey will feature a viewer’s home decorated for the holiday. You can submit pictures of your home below.
WKYT 27
Lexington Police give tips to fight porch pirates this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cyber Monday online orders are out, and police tell us there will be an increase in porch pirates waiting to raid your packages. So what can you do to keep those porch pirates at bay?. Lexington police have some tips that include the use of those...
Comments / 0