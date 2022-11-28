ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrard County, KY

Comments / 0

WKYT 27

One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Laurel County man wanted for murder

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect they say is armed and dangerous. Investigators say 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road Friday afternoon. They say the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication

WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Dec. 1st. WATCH | Lexington marks World AIDS Day with downtown banners. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 11 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office provides resources for domestic violence victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the number of domestic violence-related homicides rises in Lexington, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes their resources for victims. On November 23, police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson shot and killed his wife, 47-year-old Talina Henderson, at her home on Bay Colony. According to court documents, Talina Henderson filed a petition for an emergency protective order on November 20. A judge issued a summons for a hearing Talina would never make it to.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington community raises concern over push for more flock cameras

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras, a controversial topic for the last few months, were again the subject of debate on Thursday night. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers want the Urban County Council to expand the 25 flock license plate readers installed throughout the City with 75 more.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern turns active

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will sweep through today, and even more join us next week. This next week has a wetter look. It isn’t a washout of a forecast but it does include several rain chances. Which is a lot different than what we’ve been experiencing with these drier moments. It’ll all start with today’s chance. Those showers will be scattered around the region on Friday evening. There might be some activity earlier in the day, but for most, it is all about the evening hours.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Moves In This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track a big wind maker into the region tonight and early Saturday. This will bring high enough winds to cause issues for much of the area as we see this active pattern getting ready to take it up a notch. Our winds are...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Boyle makes it back-to-back-back state titles with win over Corbin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. knocked off unbeaten Corbin in the 4A state title game on Friday, 32-26. The Rebels (13-2) won their third-straight state championship, the 11th in school history. Boyle Co. coach Justin Haddix took over at Boyle Co. in 2020 after spending six seasons at Corbin.
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sponsored) - Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the holiday season. Each night during WKYT News at 10:00 and 11:00 WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey will feature a viewer’s home decorated for the holiday. You can submit pictures of your home below.
LEXINGTON, KY

