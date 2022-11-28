Read full article on original website
Miracle on 7th underway in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Miracle on 7th kicked off in downtown Terre Haute on Friday. The annual Christmas event kicked off with vendors, food, and all things Christmas on Wabash Avenue. The event benefits a number of local nonprofits that provide food to those in need. The event...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned after attempting to add fuel to a fire. The fuel exploded burning the man and causing a small brush fire.
Intricate wood carving at Bridgeton Country Christmas
BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bridgeton Country Christmas kicked off its second weekend Friday. Visitors to the festival are treated to dozens of vendors. One vendor we spoke to runs a stand called “Chip off the Block.” That vendor, Tom Makowski, is part of the artisan market in Bridgeton.
United Way jumpstarts African American Board Leadership Institute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley hopes to increase the number of African Americans in local leadership roles with a new program. In February, the United Way will launch the African American Board Leadership Institute. It will provide discussions, exercises, and other activities to give people a closer look at community leadership roles, such as governing boards.
Identities released in Terre Haute officer-involved shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 2nd Update: Indiana State Police have identified the man who died in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting as James Ready, 42, of Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Police officer involved in this incident is Patrol Officer Adam Noel, eight years of service. Officer Noel has...
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said 33-year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found dead at a home near County Road 1200N in Neoga.
Drug trafficker sentenced to 30 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Texas man who prosecutors call a Career Offender has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction for numerous drug trafficking charges. According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Elvis Medrano, 43, of...
