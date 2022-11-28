Read full article on original website
Intricate wood carving at Bridgeton Country Christmas
BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bridgeton Country Christmas kicked off its second weekend Friday. Visitors to the festival are treated to dozens of vendors. One vendor we spoke to runs a stand called “Chip off the Block.” That vendor, Tom Makowski, is part of the artisan market in Bridgeton.
Miracle on 7th underway in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Miracle on 7th kicked off in downtown Terre Haute on Friday. The annual Christmas event kicked off with vendors, food, and all things Christmas on Wabash Avenue. The event benefits a number of local nonprofits that provide food to those in need. The event...
United Way jumpstarts African American Board Leadership Institute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley hopes to increase the number of African Americans in local leadership roles with a new program. In February, the United Way will launch the African American Board Leadership Institute. It will provide discussions, exercises, and other activities to give people a closer look at community leadership roles, such as governing boards.
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned after attempting to add fuel to a fire. The fuel exploded burning the man and causing a small brush fire.
INDOT: Lane restrictions coming to S 3rd St/US 41 in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers can expect less room to maneuver on busy S 3rd Street in downtown Terre Haute soon. INDOT announced beginning Dec. 5, a portion of US 41 (S 3rd Street) will be restricted down to two lanes between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Vincennes PD phone issues briefly cause outage
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Police are asking residents trying to get ahold of them to call the Knox County Dispatch due to phone issues. According to Sgt. Aaron Luce, technical difficulties with their phone lines have left them down and unable to accept calls for the time being.
Drug trafficker sentenced to 30 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Texas man who prosecutors call a Career Offender has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction for numerous drug trafficking charges. According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Elvis Medrano, 43, of...
