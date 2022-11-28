TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley hopes to increase the number of African Americans in local leadership roles with a new program. In February, the United Way will launch the African American Board Leadership Institute. It will provide discussions, exercises, and other activities to give people a closer look at community leadership roles, such as governing boards.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO