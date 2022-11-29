Read full article on original website
Gulf Coast Jam 2023 is officially sold out
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest country music festivals will be back in the Panhandle this summer, but if you haven’t secured your tickets it may be too late. “We thought we were in heaven last year, but now we find out there’s a whole ‘nother level of heaven,” Gulf Coast […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
WJHG-TV
Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to take a stroll through ancient Bethlehem? Now is your chance with the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village put on by Captain Anderson’s Marina. Beginning on December 7, visitors can enjoy live music, a live nativity, toy and food...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home
For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
WJHG-TV
Come celebrate Christmas with the whole family at the Panama City Christmas Parade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Jaycees want to help you kick off the Christmas season with a parade that’s fun for the whole family. Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. parade participants will begin at Tommy Oliver Stadium and make their way through downtown. The event’s theme...
luxury-houses.net
A Feast for the Senses and Astonishing Panoramic Waterfront Views await you at this Luxurious Bayfront Home $4.49 in Panama City Beach
4600 Bay Point Road Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 4600 Bay Point Road, Panama City Beach, Florida, is an exceptionally luxurious home with a Tropical Poolside Oasis with smart furnishings, soaring vaulted wood beam ceilings, a curving staircase, and an expansive living room featuring a well-appointed fireplace and triple French doors that lead to the elevated deck. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6.000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4600 Bay Point Road, please contact Zack Seltzer (Phone: 850-832-4333) & Cindy L Seltzer (Phone: 850-235-0578) at Seltzer Real Estate, LLC for full support and perfect service.
thejetsettingfamily.com
Where to Stay In 30A Florida
The area along County Highway 30A, on the panhandle between Destin and Panama City Beach, is one of the most charming areas in all of Florida! From the colorful blue hues of the Gulf of Mexico, to the laid-back vibes of the different towns along the road, 30A is a fantastic destination for families. The highway itself, which is around 18 miles long, has several towns that you can stay in, and each of them offer different styles and amenities depending on what you’re looking for. Wherever you choose to stay be sure to make time to drive up 30A and visit all of the adorable town, but avoid doing so on a Saturday in busy season as the highway will be full of traffic.
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
WJHG-TV
Downtown Panama City changing its vibe
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A rebirth of downtown Panama City is in the works. “Panama City is definitely going through a renaissance, and you can even feel it in the streets it’s definitely a different vibe,” said Jennifer Vigil. A vibe that destination Panama City officials hope...
nomadlawyer.org
The Most Luxurious Hotels In Panama City , Florida
Hotels That Offer Oceanfront Locations in Panama City Beach Florida. During your vacation in Panama City Beach Florida, you may want to find hotels that offer an oceanfront location. There are several hotels that offer these options, including the Seahaven Beach Hotel and the Holiday Inn Resort. You may also want to consider the Paradise Palms A Seaside Inn, as well as the Shores of Panama by Oaseas Resorts.
getthecoast.com
Fokker’s Pub in Downtown Fort Walton Beach is changing ownership
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Fokker’s Pub owners Bill & Laura Avery announced that they would be stepping away from the restaurant as new owners would be taking over. “16 years ago, we made a lifelong dream come true of owning a restaurant,” they wrote in the announcement.
WJHG-TV
Latest on extending Gayle’s Trails in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Miles of walking trails cover Panama City Beach from the west end to the east. While they’re designed to connect, there is still a pretty big gap right in the middle preventing it from happening. In a city that sees constant growth, former...
One of PCB’s oldest golf clubs changes its name
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holiday Golf Club in Panama City Beach has officially changed its name to honor someone significant to their community. It was first known as the Colony Golf Club and then the Holiday Golf Club. However, the new name is now, Legacy Golf Club. The new name honors the […]
niceville.com
2022 Niceville Christmas Parade coming to town [ROUTE, MAP]
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Niceville Christmas Parade is coming to town on December 10, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual event is hosted by the Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club and features the official arrival of Santa in the Nicest Little City in the South. The theme for 2022 is...
Historic homes filled with Christmas decor for tours
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been a few years but the Christmas Tour of Homes in DeFuniak Springs is back. The Episcopal Church of St. Agatha will host the tour this weekend for the first time since 2019. Nine historic homes, three businesses as well as a church property will be featured in the […]
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Brewing Company to close at the end of the year
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Fort Walton Brewing Company took to social media to announce that they will be closing their brewery at the end of the year. In the announcement, owners Jim & Deb Lewis said that December 31st will be the last day that Fort Walton Brewing Company would be selling beer.
Ascension Sacred Heart Bay to host job fair next week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Healthcare workers are in demand, but also in short supply. Ascension Sacred Heart Bay is holding its first in-person job fair since before the Covid-19 pandemic and they’re hiring for several different positions. The last time Ascension hosted a job fair was in March 2020. They’ve had several job openings […]
WJHG-TV
Salvage Santa’s last sleigh ride
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For more than 40 years, Mike Jones, also known as Salvage Santa, has been providing bikes to Panhandle children at Christmas. Jones collects new bikes and refurbishes old ones at his Panama City workshop. He then gives these bikes to children in need. This year will be the last for Salvage Santa. He’s closing up his workshop after the Christmas season to enjoy retirement.
mypanhandle.com
Waterspout spotted in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather moved across The Panhandle Wednesday morning triggering a tornado warning and waterspouts across our area. News 13’s Kristen Kennedy spotted the spout on the tower cam while live on air alerting viewers about the potential dangers of the storm. We are still monitoring these storms as they move through the area. However, the danger for Bay County has passed.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
An Update from the Walton County Tourism Department
It’s been an incredible, but busy, season here in Walton County. We’ve seen visitation to our community remain strong. Countless families have spent time on our sugar-white sand beaches, in our restaurants and retail shops, making memories they will cherish for a lifetime. It’s been incredible to see...
