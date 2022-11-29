The area along County Highway 30A, on the panhandle between Destin and Panama City Beach, is one of the most charming areas in all of Florida! From the colorful blue hues of the Gulf of Mexico, to the laid-back vibes of the different towns along the road, 30A is a fantastic destination for families. The highway itself, which is around 18 miles long, has several towns that you can stay in, and each of them offer different styles and amenities depending on what you’re looking for. Wherever you choose to stay be sure to make time to drive up 30A and visit all of the adorable town, but avoid doing so on a Saturday in busy season as the highway will be full of traffic.

