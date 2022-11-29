ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Alabama tornado count stands at 12 after this week’s storms

Twelve tornadoes struck Alabama during a round of severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service was wrapping up storm surveys on Friday and have now confirmed 12 tornadoes, one of which killed two people in Montgomery County. The latest addition to the list was an EF-1 tornado...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Sunny today ahead of a freeze tonight

RADAR CHECK: A band of storms continues to push through South Alabama early this morning; a tornado warning was in effect for parts of northern Baldwin County just before sunrise. SPC maintains a "slight risk" (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the southeast corner of Alabama this morning, including places like Dothan, Ozark, Geneva, and Abbeville.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Meteorological winter starts today; what to expect from the weather

The first day of meteorological winter is today, Dec. 1. Meteorological winter is made up of the next three months: December, January and February. Meteorological spring begins on March 1. Meteorological winter runs on a different schedule than astronomical winter, which will begin with the winter solstice on Wednesday, Dec....
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage

Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Susan DuBose wants “to be a voice for women” in the Alabama House

Susan DuBose, the newly elected state representative for House District 45, said that being a state legislator is not something that she had dreamed about for years. Encompassing the Dunnavant Valley in northeastern Shelby County and portions of both Irondale and the area along I-20 southeast of Moody, District 45 had been the seat of state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, since 2011. Winning in a special election against former Miss Alabama and Democratic nominee Paige Parnell, Drake succeeded in assuming the seat his late brother Owen first won in 2006. Owen Drake passed away due to cancer in 2010.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Central Alabama storm shelter locations

A public tornado saferoom is located at Alexandria Middle School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA. A public tornado saferoom is located at Thankful Community Park. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Moderate, enhanced risk areas expanded

------ TORNADO WATCH: The Storm Prediction Center and NWS Birmingham have issued a TORNADO WATCH effective immediately for parts of Alabama which is set to expire at 6:00 AM Wednesday morning. Areas include Birmingham, Clanton, Demopolis, Greeneville, Jasper, Monroeville, Montgomery, Thomasville, and Troy. In the watch area, a few tornadoes...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

3rd child dies from flu in Alabama

A third child in Alabama has died from the flu. That brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Alabama this season to 13. The Alabama Department of Public Health also saw an increase in flu cases over the last week. About 7.5% of patient visits across the state were related to the flu.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

2 dead after storms sweep South

At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree lighting set for tonight

Gov. Kay Ivey will light the Capitol Christmas tree during a ceremony that begins at 5:30 p.m. today. The tree is a 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar that was donated by the Allen family of the Fitzpatrick community in Bullock County. The Alabama Department of Transportation delivered the tree to the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Where people in Alabama are moving to the most

Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby boys

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy