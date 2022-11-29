Read full article on original website
Alabama tornado count stands at 12 after this week’s storms
Twelve tornadoes struck Alabama during a round of severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service was wrapping up storm surveys on Friday and have now confirmed 12 tornadoes, one of which killed two people in Montgomery County. The latest addition to the list was an EF-1 tornado...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
wbrc.com
Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Sunny today ahead of a freeze tonight
RADAR CHECK: A band of storms continues to push through South Alabama early this morning; a tornado warning was in effect for parts of northern Baldwin County just before sunrise. SPC maintains a "slight risk" (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the southeast corner of Alabama this morning, including places like Dothan, Ozark, Geneva, and Abbeville.
Meteorological winter starts today; what to expect from the weather
The first day of meteorological winter is today, Dec. 1. Meteorological winter is made up of the next three months: December, January and February. Meteorological spring begins on March 1. Meteorological winter runs on a different schedule than astronomical winter, which will begin with the winter solstice on Wednesday, Dec....
Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing
Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
An Alabama community seems to have been 'wiped off the map' by extreme storms and tornadoes, a local emergency official said
Severe weather ripped through parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
alreporter.com
Susan DuBose wants “to be a voice for women” in the Alabama House
Susan DuBose, the newly elected state representative for House District 45, said that being a state legislator is not something that she had dreamed about for years. Encompassing the Dunnavant Valley in northeastern Shelby County and portions of both Irondale and the area along I-20 southeast of Moody, District 45 had been the seat of state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, since 2011. Winning in a special election against former Miss Alabama and Democratic nominee Paige Parnell, Drake succeeded in assuming the seat his late brother Owen first won in 2006. Owen Drake passed away due to cancer in 2010.
Tribe’s recognition, school demolition, leaving the state: Down in Alabama
In the final weeks of Sen. Richard Shelby’s career in politics, we could see a push to get federal recognition for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians. Demolition is taking place at the old Huntsville High School building that dates back to 1928. When folks leave Alabama, they’re usually...
ABC 33/40 News
Central Alabama storm shelter locations
A public tornado saferoom is located at Alexandria Middle School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA. A public tornado saferoom is located at Thankful Community Park. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Moderate, enhanced risk areas expanded
------ TORNADO WATCH: The Storm Prediction Center and NWS Birmingham have issued a TORNADO WATCH effective immediately for parts of Alabama which is set to expire at 6:00 AM Wednesday morning. Areas include Birmingham, Clanton, Demopolis, Greeneville, Jasper, Monroeville, Montgomery, Thomasville, and Troy. In the watch area, a few tornadoes...
WAAY-TV
3rd child dies from flu in Alabama
A third child in Alabama has died from the flu. That brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Alabama this season to 13. The Alabama Department of Public Health also saw an increase in flu cases over the last week. About 7.5% of patient visits across the state were related to the flu.
2 dead after storms sweep South
At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours,...
LOOK: Structure Damage Reported As Storms Move Through West Alabama Tuesday
The first reports of structural damage are coming in on social media Tuesday night as severe storms move from Mississippi into West Alabama. As of 9 p.m., no major tornadoes have been reported in the Yellowhammer State, but a roof has reportedly been blown off a building in Walker County.
Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree lighting set for tonight
Gov. Kay Ivey will light the Capitol Christmas tree during a ceremony that begins at 5:30 p.m. today. The tree is a 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar that was donated by the Allen family of the Fitzpatrick community in Bullock County. The Alabama Department of Transportation delivered the tree to the...
Confession of Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5, not admissible, lawyer argues
One of the most critical days in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, charged with the fatal shooting of his five family members when he was 14 years old, may take place before the Limestone County jury is even selected. Sisk’s defense team is seeking to exclude all...
Where people in Alabama are moving to the most
Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby boys
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five...
