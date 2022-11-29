ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Empire woman dead following crash on Highway 78

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Empire woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 78 on the call of a crash around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they realized that during the accident one of the vehicles involved had flipped several […]
EMPIRE, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 78 East on Dec. 1 around 6:40 p.m. Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Maleaha Rashid Hicks. Police say early indications show during the collision, one of the vehicles flipped...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Woman killed in Birmingham traffic crash now identified

Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Birmingham that also injured two others. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the fatality victim as Dorothy Ann Moore. She was 69 and lived in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 1:49 p.m. Monday...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Person injured in partial building collapse in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A person was taken to a hospital, after part of a building collapsed Thursday. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) said firefighters were called to a construction site in the area of 25th Street North and Walnut Hill Circle just after 4 p.m. A BFRS...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

1 killed, 2 injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in Birmingham's Ensley area overnight. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were called to the home in the 1300 block of Avenue H around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police asks for public's help solving possible road rage cold case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is once again asking for the public's help to find the killer who shot father and teacher Justin Snow earlier this year. Snow was shot while driving on Interstate 59 near the Arkadelphia Road exit on May 14, 2022. Police are looking for dash camera video from that day between 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Customer shot inside Bessemer convenience store

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Police say two customers were arguing inside the Stop N Go store on Dartmouth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when one of them was shot. The victim is in critical but stable condition. No suspects...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Missing man found safe: Southside PD

UPDATE: Investigators located Charles Lindsley safe in Attalla Wednesday afternoon. Original: Southside Police searching for missing man SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man. According to SPD, Charles Lindsley III, 65, has been missing since 7:30 a.m. He was supposed to return home from […]
SOUTHSIDE, AL
wvtm13.com

14-year-old boy shot at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are searching for the person who shot a 14-year-old Monday afternoon. Officers received a call at 3:30 p.m. that a person had been shot at The Park at Sunderland Apartments in the 600 Block of Valley Crest Drive. When they arrived, they found the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

