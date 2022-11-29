BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is once again asking for the public's help to find the killer who shot father and teacher Justin Snow earlier this year. Snow was shot while driving on Interstate 59 near the Arkadelphia Road exit on May 14, 2022. Police are looking for dash camera video from that day between 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

