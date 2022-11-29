Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Empire woman dead following crash on Highway 78
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Empire woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 78 on the call of a crash around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they realized that during the accident one of the vehicles involved had flipped several […]
33-year-old woman ejected, killed in Jefferson County rollover crash
A woman was killed after she was ejected from a vehicle during a crash Thursday evening in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the fatality victim as Maleaha Rashid Hicks. She was 33 and lived in Empire. Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to the wreck...
wbrc.com
Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 78 East on Dec. 1 around 6:40 p.m. Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Maleaha Rashid Hicks. Police say early indications show during the collision, one of the vehicles flipped...
Woman killed in Birmingham traffic crash now identified
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Birmingham that also injured two others. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the fatality victim as Dorothy Ann Moore. She was 69 and lived in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 1:49 p.m. Monday...
Birmingham Police asking for help in fatal shooting of 38-year-old
Making sense of this tragedy and making headway in the investigation has been a puzzling challenge for BPD.
wvtm13.com
Person injured in partial building collapse in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A person was taken to a hospital, after part of a building collapsed Thursday. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) said firefighters were called to a construction site in the area of 25th Street North and Walnut Hill Circle just after 4 p.m. A BFRS...
wvtm13.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in Birmingham's Ensley area overnight. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were called to the home in the 1300 block of Avenue H around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the...
Suspect charged in June robbery, shooting of Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side
A suspect has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side. Court and jail records show Antonio Aamad Steele, 31, is charged with robbery and aggravated assault/attempted murder. Brian Plott, the 47-year-old victim, was shot midday Sunday, June 12, in...
2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police asks for public's help solving possible road rage cold case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is once again asking for the public's help to find the killer who shot father and teacher Justin Snow earlier this year. Snow was shot while driving on Interstate 59 near the Arkadelphia Road exit on May 14, 2022. Police are looking for dash camera video from that day between 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
wvtm13.com
Customer shot inside Bessemer convenience store
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Police say two customers were arguing inside the Stop N Go store on Dartmouth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when one of them was shot. The victim is in critical but stable condition. No suspects...
Missing man found safe: Southside PD
UPDATE: Investigators located Charles Lindsley safe in Attalla Wednesday afternoon. Original: Southside Police searching for missing man SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man. According to SPD, Charles Lindsley III, 65, has been missing since 7:30 a.m. He was supposed to return home from […]
Search underway for 56-year-old woman missing in St. Clair County
A search is underway for a 56-year-old woman missing in St. Clair County. Catherine Ann McCann is listed as missing and endangered because she has a medical condition and could require medical assistance, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. McCann was last seen about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday...
Birmingham man sentenced following January drug charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A Birmingham man was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in connection with a January drug charge.
73-year-old killed in crash on I-22 in Adamsville
A Birmingham man is dead following a crash in Adamsville on Nov. 23.
wvtm13.com
14-year-old boy shot at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are searching for the person who shot a 14-year-old Monday afternoon. Officers received a call at 3:30 p.m. that a person had been shot at The Park at Sunderland Apartments in the 600 Block of Valley Crest Drive. When they arrived, they found the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
Reward offered in shooting death of 71-year-old man found slain in home on Thanksgiving
An investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found shot to death Thanksgiving Day inside his Talladega home. Talladega police were dispatched at 12:39 p.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Shocco Road on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found James Edward Wade unresponsive...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Chief details how department is working to combat high homicide numbers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicides are up more than 25 percent across the city of Birmingham compared to this time last year and officers tell WBRC that almost all of those homicides involved a firearm. BPD has seen 124 homicides so far this year compared to 99 a year ago....
Inmate found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a six year sentence was found dead at William Donaldson Correction Facility on November 30.
