Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
NCAA soccer College Cup: Alabama vs UCLA score updates
It’s gameday for the Alabama women’s soccer team as its quest for a historic first national championship hits the final stretch. The Crimson Tide will face UCLA in the College Cup semifinal on Friday night in Cary, North Carolina. The winner will face North Carolina in the championship...
BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential Changes on the Horizon for Alabama Football?
With the regular season now over, Alabama football heads toward bowl season. Joe and Clay discuss the roster and the potential changes that could be on the horizon.
Explaining the chaotic style Alabama used to bully its way to NCAA soccer semifinals
It’s been nearly three decades since Nolan Richardson rode his “40 Minutes of Hell” to Arkansas’ 1994 men’s basketball national championship. His Razorbacks disturbed the orderly flow of the sport, slaying blue blood after blue blood before taking the title over Duke in Charlotte. Wes...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, December 2, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
247Sports
Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star
AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point
The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
UAB’s Trent Dilfer hires Alex Mortensen as offensive coordinator
UAB head coach Trent Dilfer has been on the job for less than a day but already made the first hire for his UAB coaching staff. Dilfer confirmed to AL.com that he has selected Alabama offensive analysts Alex Mortenson, son of ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen, as the next offensive coordinator for the Blazers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility
Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to wide receiver Christian Leary entering transfer portal
Alabama loses its fourth player to the NCAA transfer portal this month, and it is a playmaking wide receiver. Christian Leary, a former four-star in the 2021 class, had the potential to be an elite player. He brought in exceptional speed from Edgewater High School (Orlando, Fla.), but Leary was...
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level
Tennessee fan gets Vols victory over Alabama tattooed on him. The post Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama Community Mourns Death of Former Baseball Player
The Alabama baseball team traveled to Tigerville, SC to pay tribute to former teammate, Davis Heller. Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy also made the trip to Davis' celebration of life. According to Alabama football life coach, Dr. Gary Cramer, the team traveled overnight to South Carolina to "grieve and...
Ramsay defense stands strong in playoff run to Class 5A title showdown
When Ramsay tangles with 12-1 Charles Henderson for the Class 5A state football championship in the Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium tonight at 7, some may think that the Rams’ flashy offensive playmakers will decide who wins the crown. That is possible since Ramsay (12-2) scores 39.7...
What UAB head coach Trent Dilfer said during introductory press conference
A new era of UAB football is officially underway. UAB athletics director Mark Ingram, along with president Ray Watts, formally introduced Trent Dilfer as the seventh head coach in program history today in a press conference at the UAB Alumni House in Birmingham, Alabama. Following multiple reports Tuesday night that...
mercerbears.com
Bears Suffer First Home Loss To Alabama, 88-52
MACON, Ga. - Alabama handed the Mercer women's basketball team its first home loss of the season, defeating the Bears 88-52 Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena. In the lead up to the game, the Bears took the opportunity to help benefit and spread awareness about the Merrie Christmas Project and Merrie's Closet. Mercer players wore custom Merrie Christmas Project shirts during warmups.
nomadlawyer.org
Tuscaloosa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Whether you’re a Tuscaloosa local or visiting for the first time, there are plenty of things to do in this exciting city. From history to culture, there’s something for everyone. If you’re into history, you’ll want to visit the Alabama...
UAB Marching Blazers band not going to Bahamas Bowl: ‘A necessary, financially responsible decision’
The UAB Marching Blazers band won’t be traveling with the UAB football team to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16, due to budget limitations, the university has announced. The decision has angered some band members and parents, who say they were told to apply for expedited passports, then told they weren’t going.
birminghamtimes.com
How a Birmingham City Schools Grad Became Head of a Major Alabama Utility
During his senior year at Arthur Harold “A.H.” Parker High School in Birmingham, Joe Hampton remembers being stopped by his counselor after he’d received acceptance letters and scholarships from several schools. “She said, ‘Joe, get in here,’” said Hampton, recalling the day his counselor asked him to...
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
