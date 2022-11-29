ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

NCAA soccer College Cup: Alabama vs UCLA score updates

It’s gameday for the Alabama women’s soccer team as its quest for a historic first national championship hits the final stretch. The Crimson Tide will face UCLA in the College Cup semifinal on Friday night in Cary, North Carolina. The winner will face North Carolina in the championship...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point

The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Community Mourns Death of Former Baseball Player

The Alabama baseball team traveled to Tigerville, SC to pay tribute to former teammate, Davis Heller. Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy also made the trip to Davis' celebration of life. According to Alabama football life coach, Dr. Gary Cramer, the team traveled overnight to South Carolina to "grieve and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mercerbears.com

Bears Suffer First Home Loss To Alabama, 88-52

MACON, Ga. - Alabama handed the Mercer women's basketball team its first home loss of the season, defeating the Bears 88-52 Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena. In the lead up to the game, the Bears took the opportunity to help benefit and spread awareness about the Merrie Christmas Project and Merrie's Closet. Mercer players wore custom Merrie Christmas Project shirts during warmups.
MACON, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Tuscaloosa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Whether you’re a Tuscaloosa local or visiting for the first time, there are plenty of things to do in this exciting city. From history to culture, there’s something for everyone. If you’re into history, you’ll want to visit the Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How a Birmingham City Schools Grad Became Head of a Major Alabama Utility

During his senior year at Arthur Harold “A.H.” Parker High School in Birmingham, Joe Hampton remembers being stopped by his counselor after he’d received acceptance letters and scholarships from several schools. “She said, ‘Joe, get in here,’” said Hampton, recalling the day his counselor asked him to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

