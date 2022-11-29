Read full article on original website
Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke
If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
4 important things vitamin B12 does to your brain and body
Vitamin B12 plays a particularly important role in creating red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body, and DNA.
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
Shingles infection causes man's bladder to burst in rare case
Doctors reported an unusual case in which a man's bladder ruptured due to a shingles infection.
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
cohaitungchi.com
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Hashimoto’s thyroiditis — will diet alone help?
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I just turned 30 and recently was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. I’m wondering about whether it can be cured or if I will have to take medication for the rest of my life. I’ve read the Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) diet may help. Is this true? Do you have any suggestions for managing symptoms?
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?
Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
brytfmonline.com
Removing your ovaries before menopause may increase your chances of developing Parkinson’s disease
Researchers have found that people who have had their ovaries removed before menopause may have a higher risk of infection Parkinson’s Disease at a more advanced age. This was inferred from data from more than 5,000 American women, including those who had had their ovaries removed and those who had not. In the case of those who underwent surgery, the chances of developing a neurodegenerative disease were five times greater.
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
cohaitungchi.com
Why does my stomach (abdomen) feel tight?
Here are some of the reasons a person might have a tight abdomen. Gas commonly causes distension and tightness in the abdomen. swallowing air, for example by eating fast or drinking fizzy drinks. the natural process of breaking down carbohydrates in the gut. having a health condition, such as IBS...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
WHO now recommends all premature babies receive immediate skin-to-skin contact after birth
In an announcement released Tuesday, the WHO issued new guidelines around skin-to-skin contact for premature babies, also called kangaroo mother care. In an effort to improve health outcomes for all premature infants, the guidelines advise that skin-to-skin contact with a caregiver should start immediately after birth, without an initial period in an incubator.
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Cholesterol medications produce rare side effect
Dear Dr. Roach: I am 64. I started taking statins to lower my cholesterol about two years ago. My cholesterol level sometimes went over 200, and after seesawing results, my doctor advised that I was unable to maintain a low cholesterol by diet alone and prescribed a statin. I took 10 mg of atorvastatin. I noticed I started having very detailed and vivid nightmares. (I would rather be awake than be in these nightmares.) The doctor changed me to 5 mg of rosuvastatin. The doctor says my results are very good (cholesterol is 140). I am still having nightmares, but not as frequent as before. I also am having memory issues (e.g., could not remember the names of close colleagues from only two years ago). I recently saw an article that suggested there may be a link between dementia and use of statins.
When To See A Doctor About Your Period Blood Clots
Period blood clots are small lumps of blood and tissue that pass through the uterus during your menstrual cycle. Here's when they're a cause for concern.
Should I freeze my eggs? What we can learn from Jennifer Aniston’s experience
In an interview with “Allure”, Jennifer Aniston opened up for the first time about her journey with IVF, revealing that trying to conceive was “really hard,” and she was “throwing everything at it” in the midst of intense and cruel public scrutiny. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” the 53-year-old stated. Aniston’s statement belies what many consider to be the catch 22 of egg freezing: The optimal time to freeze your eggs is in your 20s, but at that point, preserving your fertility for the future is likely the last thing on your mind.
Kids can have seasonal affective disorder, too
The days are growing shorter and darker and no matter how much the fall foliage may spark joy, the lack of sun can be hard to manage—whether you’re an adult or a child. According to Mental Health America, every year, 5% of the U.S. population struggles with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. This seasonal depression is characterized by when it starts and when it ends and how it typically aligns with the seasons of the year (for most people, SAD takes place in fall and winter, but for some, it’s spring and summer). While conversations around SAD are typically geared toward adults, children—from toddlers to teens—can also struggle with seasonal depression.
