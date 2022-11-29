Read full article on original website
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.
Pixel 7 line starts receiving the free VPN feature promised by Google
Back when Google held its "Made by Google" event during which it revealed the features for the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, the company announced that its 2022 phones would be receiving a free VPN through the Google One app. A VPN is a "Virtual Private Network" that disguises your identity when online and also encrypts your internet data. This makes it harder for attackers to steal your personal data and track your online location. It also gives you protection when using public Wi-Fi networks.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: what to expect
The upcoming Galaxy S23 is shaping up to be one of the best compact phones of 2023, but if it wants to claim the number one spot it needs to offer a bit more than the already excellent and very affordable Pixel 7. So what is that special sauce that...
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
Almost everyone already has their own phone number where others can contact them if need be, so why would you need another one, you might ask?. Well, since you have already clicked on this article, then you most likely already have a pretty good idea how a second number would be of use to you. Maybe you have a small business and want to separate your private contacts list from the one that’s related to your work. A second phone number is a great way to do just that, and to restrict the access that clients and business partners can have to your time and attention.
Apple's 4nm iPhone chips will be made in the USA
The dream to have a "Made in USA" iPhone is slowly moving forward, as it turns out. The latest news, coming from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, says that TSMC is going to produce 4nm processors for Macs, iPads, iPhones, and other products in its $12 billion factory in Arizona. The plant...
Stadia hardware refunds to start rolling out in the next two weeks
On September 30th, Google officially announced the end of Stadia, - a years-long experiment in cloud gaming. Now, as sad as we might be, this was a long time coming, as many factors pointed toward Stadia's eventual demise. From the cancellation of Google's own game studio venture to high-level executives leaving the project, it all went sideways for Stadia.
Vote now: Do you have dual SIM on your phone?
Do you remember the time when you had to carry several phones in your pocket in order to stay connected to all the possible branches of your life? One phone for your coworkers and boss to call you during your work hours. One for your family and friends, and who knows, maybe a burner phone for your mistress (you naughty you) or whatever shady business you're up to in your life.
Xiaomi reschedules the launch event for the Mi 13 series, but the reason and new date are unclear
The Mi 13 smartphones are to be the latest in the competitive and capable flagship series, manufactured by Xiaomi. After they had their renders leaked last month, Xiaomi went ahead and announced a launch event, scheduled for December 1. However, instead of bringing you the latest news from the event...
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is $400 off at Best Buy!
Smartwatches and other wearables are appealing, but they all have one major drawback: battery life. Or should we say its absence. It is basic physics that if you want to have good characteristics, you must sacrifice longevity. Not all smartwatches, however, are created equal. Physics also informs us that all...
This is how you can avoid being a victim of the $100 Apple gift card scam
TikTok is the source of some information that consumers might want to know as we are currently in the midst of the holiday shopping season. TikTok user @tommyxlin recorded herself inside a Target store next to a rack of gift cards explaining how she and her husband got ripped off. The couple had purchased a $100 Apple gift card from Target and when they got home, they discovered that the access/redemption code had been whited-out rendering the gift card unusable.
By 2025, Samsung's fingerprint scanner will reportedly be 2.5 billion times more secure
According to a dispatch from SamMobile, Samsung is working on a way to make using a fingerprint scanner more secure. One improvement that Sammy is reportedly looking into would replace the use of a small scanner to read a single fingerprint with a larger one that could scan multiple fingers at the same time. Dieter May, the CEO of France's ISORG, a company that makes fingerprint sensors for smartphones, recently said in an interview that Samsung could have this technology available soon for its OLED displays.
Pixel 7a release date, price, features, and news
Тhe Pixel 7a is destined to be the latest budget offering in Google’s a-series of phones, which aim to bring high-end features at an affordable price. You may be asking yourself if it's the phone for you, especially after hearing about the myriad of exclusive software enhancements that Google has brought to the Pixel line.
Top analyst sees demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max disappearing
Just the other day Bloomberg released a report indicating that the COVID crackdown and resulting chaos in Zhengzhou, China would result in a shortage of 6 million iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units. The Foxconn factory in the city saw an exodus of workers starting a few weeks ago when China imposed rules designed to prevent the resurgent COVID virus from spreading throughout the country.
Galaxy S23 Ultra stops by the FCC: Multiple key aspects get confirmed
The European dual-SIM version of the anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra, rolling under the SM-S918B/DS, has just appeared on the FCC regulation site, disclosing intriguing specs and information about the upcoming Samsung super-flagship. First and foremost, thanks to the latest appearance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the FCC, we get...
Google Wallet to roll out ID and Driver's License support in selected states
Google's quest to transform Wallet into a one-app solution for personal identification is moving another step forward, according to the guys at XDA. The company released a revamped version of the service back in May, but the ID and driver's license features were missing, and support was believed to come later this year.
Concrete jungle-ready Gorilla Glass Victus 2 announced just in time for Galaxy S23
From the moment we get up to the moment we go to sleep, there is one entity that never leaves our side: our family pet smartphone. Thus, it's no wonder that we drop it more times than we'd like to admit. Corning, the New York-based company that makes cover glasses for smartphones, has today introduced the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 which can do better against tougher surfaces, just in time for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might finally bring some long-awaited display upgrades in 2023
We have plenty of time until Samsung releases its next foldable phones, which if the company stays true to its schedule so far, are expected to arrive sometime between August and September of 2023. Even now, though, we are starting to see some hints at what the Galaxy Z Flip...
Google changes some chimes for its RCS powered Messages app for Android
Google has been spiffing up its Messages app for Android. Last month, it revealed a new icon for the app and now there are new chimes for sent and received messages. You are allowed to change the sound that plays when you get an incoming message. Go to Settings > Sound & vibration > Default notification sound. Tap on the top box and you'll see a list of sounds that you can pick as the one you will hear to alert you of an incoming message. Be sure to hit "save" on the upper right of the screen after you make your selection.
Wonder machine M2 iPad Pro discounted to lowest price yet (12.9-inch)
Apple is known for selling overpowered tablets with a huge library of apps that will serve you well for years to come and if you want one that will put most laptops to shame, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale. Apple took the industry by storm when it...
