December Calendar of Holiday Events In Grand Junction
The holiday season is in full swing and the December calendar is chock-full of wonderful events and happenings you won't want to miss. The holidays can be a stressful time because our calendars fill up, we have Christmas shopping to do, trees and houses to decorate, and parties to attend all while fulfilling our family, church, and work obligations and responsibilities.
MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays
It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
Getting Ready For Grand Junction Snow With Classic Photos
Grand Junction, Colorado can expect snow again this Friday, December 2, 2022, and again on Sunday. To get you in the mood, check out these classic Robert Grant photos from Western Colorado of the 1940s and 50s. Scroll through the gallery and you may be surprised how little some things...
Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
Grand Junction Colorado Page Showcases Amazing Christmas Trees
Would you like to take a gander at some of the best Christmas trees in Western Colorado? Here's a place where you can see several Grand Junction area trees, as well as others from all over the world, all decked out for the holiday. While you're at it, you can...
Western Colorado’s Magical Holiday Light Parades are Back this Weekend
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in western Colorado. Several communities will be gathering to light their Christmas tree or host holiday parades and events this weekend. Gather up the family and head out to see Santa this weekend. Holiday parades are set for Grand Junction, Delta, and...
The Least Expensive House On The Market in Grand Junction As Of December 2022
It's a new month and almost a new year. Are you looking for a home in Grand Junction, Colorado? If so, this is the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction as of Thursday, December 1, 2022. There are plenty of posts featuring the most expensive and luxurious...
Grand Junction, Colorado Home for Sale Offers an Indoor Pool and Home Theater
A new listing in Grand Junction has us checking out the incredible home for sale at 2612 Partridge Court. This home sits north of I-70 between 26 Road and 26 and 1/2 Road. This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on just over 1.21 acres of land and offers just under 10,000 square feet of space. This home is presented by Merritt Wyatt and is brokered by Bray Real Estate and appears at Realtor.com.
Grand Junction Small Business To Give Monstrous Gratuity Again
It's been another rough year for those in the food service industry. One Grand Junction, Colorado business is about to award a colossal tip to a server at a GJ restaurant. They're asking for your help to determine the recipient. A locally owned and operated downtown Grand Junction business has...
Only Grand Junction Carries These In Our Wallet/Purse Part II
When was the last time you embarked on a fantastic voyage into that black hole known as a wallet or purse? People in Grand Junction, Colorado carry bizarre stuff with them wherever they go. I asked on Facebook, "What is something you have in your wallet/purse that you think no...
Why People Should Move to Grand Junction, Colorado? (Wrong Answers Only)
What reasons would you give to someone who was thinking of making a move to Grand Junction, Colorado? Now, what if we asked you to give wrong answers only?. Example: Why should people move to Grand Junction, Colorado?. Answer: For all the beautiful palm trees we have!. West Slope Best...
12 Restaurants with the Best Pancakes in Western Colorado
It's time to get excited if you love pancakes. If you live in Grand Junction you probably had no idea that you have access to literally well over 20 unique pancake creations at local restaurants. Do you know where to find Grand Junction's famous Carrot Cake pancakes? Do you know...
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
Will the City of Grand Junction Have Retail Marijuana Stores In 2023?
The City of Grand Junction continues to move closer to the opening of retail marijuana stores within the city limits. Approving Marijuana Retail Stores Is A Long Process. The approval of marijuana retail businesses in Grand Junction was a long time in coming, and the process of getting those stores open is a long one - but there is progress. Grand Junction city clerk Amy Phillips says it takes time.
