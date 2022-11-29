ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

December Calendar of Holiday Events In Grand Junction

The holiday season is in full swing and the December calendar is chock-full of wonderful events and happenings you won't want to miss. The holidays can be a stressful time because our calendars fill up, we have Christmas shopping to do, trees and houses to decorate, and parties to attend all while fulfilling our family, church, and work obligations and responsibilities.
MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays

It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
Grand Junction, Colorado Home for Sale Offers an Indoor Pool and Home Theater

A new listing in Grand Junction has us checking out the incredible home for sale at 2612 Partridge Court. This home sits north of I-70 between 26 Road and 26 and 1/2 Road. This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on just over 1.21 acres of land and offers just under 10,000 square feet of space. This home is presented by Merritt Wyatt and is brokered by Bray Real Estate and appears at Realtor.com.
Will the City of Grand Junction Have Retail Marijuana Stores In 2023?

The City of Grand Junction continues to move closer to the opening of retail marijuana stores within the city limits. Approving Marijuana Retail Stores Is A Long Process. The approval of marijuana retail businesses in Grand Junction was a long time in coming, and the process of getting those stores open is a long one - but there is progress. Grand Junction city clerk Amy Phillips says it takes time.
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

